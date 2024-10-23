amber Scholar 2024 Winner Announcement: Celebrating This Year's Top Achievers

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: amber, a leading global platform for student accommodation, is proud to announce the winners of the 3rd edition of the amber Scholar scholarship. This year's scholarship program drew a wide range of entries, highlighting academic excellence and creative thought from students around the globe.

The top honor goes to Fisayo Balogun from Nigeria, who has been awarded the grand prize of $7,000. Fisayo's entry impressed the judges with her creative ideas, setting a high standard for future participants.

Following closely is Karan Krishnamurthy from India, securing the position of 1st runner-up with a prize of $5,000. Natalie Mangen from the USA was awarded the 2nd runner-up, receiving a scholarship of $3,000.

Sai Deshmukh, at amber, said, "In the 3rd edition of amber Scholar, we received a variety of applications, from thought-provoking essays to innovative presentations and videos. The chosen winners stood out for their academic merit, creativity, and potential, and we are proud to support their educational goals through this scholarship."

The winners were chosen after a rigorous selection process, judged by a panel of experts who evaluated each entry based on originality, creativity, and the ability to inspire.

The amber Scholar program aims to help outstanding students by providing financial assistance, making it easier for them to achieve their educational goals without financial strain.

With each passing year, the amber Scholar competition grows more competitive, reflecting the increasing talent and ambition of students globally.

Congratulations to Fisayo, Karan, and Natalie on their achievements, and best wishes for their future endeavors. amber looks forward to continuing its support for educational goals through amber Scholar in the future.

For more details about the winners and their impressive entries, watch their stories on the amber YouTube channel.

Founded in 2016, amber is a leading global student housing solution provider, working closely with PBSAs, HMOs, and universities. Boasting 1M+ verified student housing listings in 250+ cities across 25 countries and 6 regions, amber specializes in the international student market, serving a vast network of 80 million students from over 160 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)