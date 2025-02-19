Amity University Madhya Pradesh honours academic excellence at convocation for class of 2024

PRNewswire

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19: Amity University Madhya Pradesh hosted its Convocation Ceremony for its class of 2024 in a grand and dignified atmosphere, on 15 February 2025. On this auspicious occasion, 828 graduates took the oath of success as they embarked on their journey towards a bright future. A total of 16 Ph.D., 8 M.Phil., 105 postgraduate, and 685 undergraduate degrees were awarded. Students who demonstrated exceptional academic excellence were honoured with 24 gold medals, 25 silver medals, 25 bronze medals, 10 Best Student trophies, and 10 Shri Baljit Shastri Awards.

The convocation ceremony was presided over by Dr. Aseem K. Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Madhya Pradesh. Congratulating the students, he remarked, "Amity is not just an institution that awards degrees; it is a center for empowering youth in nation-building. With discipline, hard work, and a positive mindset, you will play a crucial role in the development of the country." He emphasized the importance of ethics and excellence as envisioned by Founder President Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan and encouraged students to adopt high ideals and fulfill their responsibilities towards society.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Tomar, presented the university's Annual Report, highlighting the university's achievements. He called upon the students to "rise with excellence, face challenges, and contribute to the world with integrity & passion." He expressed gratitude for the guidance and contributions of Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Chairperson Dr. Amita Chauhan, and Dr. Atul Chauhan towards advancing education and research.

In his inspiring address, Pro-Chancellor, Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma, AVSM (Retd.), underscored the significance of discipline, hard work, perseverance, and a global outlook. He urged students to stay connected to their roots, uphold cultural values, respect their teachers and elders, and work towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. "Success is not just about academic knowledge but also about moral values and social responsibility," he stated. He encouraged graduates to focus not only on their careers but also on their duties towards society, emphasizing that true national progress is achieved when the youth develop self-discipline, self-reliance, and contribute to the upliftment of weaker sections of society.

During the ceremony, John Dawber, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk (India) Pvt. Ltd., was conferred with an Honorary Professorship. Sharing his thoughts, he highlighted that curiosity, creativity, collaboration, and compliance are the key ingredients for success in any field. He elaborated on how curiosity drives learning, creativity fosters innovation, collaboration strengthens teamwork, and compliance ensures adherence to ethical values and rules.

Richa Aniruddha, a renowned journalist and producer of Zindagi With Richa, was also honoured with an Honorary Professorship.

The event was graced by (Dr.) Umashankar Pachauri, Chief Information Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) M.P. Kaushik (Research), Registrar (Dr.) Rajesh Jain, and other distinguished dignitaries.

The ceremony concluded on an inspiring note, with students stepping into a new phase of life, equipped with knowledge, values, and a sense of responsibility towards society.

About Amity University Madhya Pradesh

Amity University Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior is a NAAC Accredited University located on a sprawling campus of 102 acres of land opposite Gwalior Airport. It imparts modern, practical and research-oriented courses which lead to the development of professionals who are employable and industry-ready. This in turn drives the socio-economic upliftment of the region. It provides education in a variety of disciplines including Management, Engineering, Architecture, Biotechnology, Law, Journalism & Mass Communication, Behavioural Science, Psychology, Fashion, Political Science, Pharmacy etc. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure with modern amenities is at par with international standards.

Recently, Amity University Madhya Pradesh earned a notable rank of #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and was featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings, a testament to its commitment to providing quality education.

