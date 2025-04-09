Amity University Rajasthan Students Shine at Times Fashion Week

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9: Students of Amity School of Fashion Technology at Amity University Rajasthan showcased their creativity and innovation at the prestigious Times Fashion Week held in Jaipur at the Marriott. Their participation highlighted a fusion of grandeur, sustainability, and contemporary fashion trends.

The students presented 'TheRajwada' drawing inspiration from Rajasthan's regal legacy, creating a breathtaking fusion of heritage and haute couture. From intricate embroidery to majestic silhouettes, the collection embodied the opulence and elegance of Indian royalty while embracing contemporary fashion aesthetics. Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) G.K. Aseri, and Head of the Fashion Department, Prof. Shambaditya Raj extended their encouragement and support, boosting the morale of budding designers.

Amity University Rajasthan, spread across a picturesque, 150-acre campus, is committed to fostering creative excellence and advancing modern design thinking in fashion and lifestyle. Among the standout collections, Designers Asmita and Muskan captivated audiences with their impressive, eco-inspired fashion and royal attire rooted in sustainable practices. Designers Mansi, Anshu, Divyanshi, and Simran reflected the evolving sentiments of Indian fashion through their distinctive collections. Designers Madhavi, Sejal, Aparna, Sameeksha, Pavitra, and Vineet displayed intricate craftsmanship with luxurious and sophisticated designs.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, renowned actress Rakul Preet Singh showcased fashion designer Archana Kochhar's collection 'Mehraab', inspired by Jaipur's royal architecture.

Amity University Rajasthan continues to nurture future fashion leaders, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the world of design. The Amity School of Fashion Technology at Amity University Rajasthan provides several opportunities to student designers to hone their skills through industry collaborations, live projects with leading fashion houses, and projects with the Ministry of Textiles and 100% placements. Students from Amity School of Fashion Technology have been placed with designers such as Gaurav Gupta, Rina Dhaka, Ritu Kumar, Manish Arora, Satya Paul, Pankaj & Nidhi, and retail organizations like Aditya Birla, Future Group, Reliance Trends, Arrow, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Puma, Diesel and more. The institute is equipped with infrastructure at par with global institutes, with dedicated textile labs offering hands-on experience in fabric properties, a dedicated dyeing and printing lab, a fashion CAD lab, and a fashion studio. Students are exposed to each step of the process of fashion designing, having a chance to gain industry experience through internships and live shows. The institute consistently ranks among the top fashion design institutes in India, with its faculty coming from reputed fashion institutes, having 35+ publications and several patents. Frequent industry interactions, workshops with leading designers, and immersion in community projects such as Khadi Udyog provide exposure to the craft of local artisans, an in-depth understanding of Indian weaves, and perspectives, rounded off with global techniques and modern sensibilities.

