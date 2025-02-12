Amplio Launches 'Amplio Assured' Offering Insurance-Backed Invoice Discounting for HNIs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Amplio, a pioneering leader in wealth management solutions, has announced the launch of Amplio Assured, an insurance-backed investment product designed to enhance the security of supply chain financing transactions. Developed in collaboration with Universal Sompo General Insurance (IRDAI registered), this innovative offering provides High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) with a secure, high-yield alternative to traditional investment avenues while mitigating payment default risks.

Amplio has partnered with SEBI Registered Investment Advisors and RBI regulated NBFCs to provide enhanced investment opportunities, ensuring greater diversification and access to high-performing fixed-income instruments. Historically, HNIs have had to navigate between low-yield fixed deposits and high-risk mutual funds, often struggling to find a balance between security and returns. Amplio Assured bridges this gap, offering returns of 10-13% per annum with short investment cycles of 30-120 days. By integrating insurance protection with supply chain financing, the product presents an attractive alternative to conventional fixed-income investments, delivering both risk mitigation and enhanced returns.

HNIs are investing in supply chain financing for its attractive returns and short-term liquidity, offering secured returns uncorrelated to market volatility. It provides direct access to SME credit markets, diversifying portfolios while supporting business growth. India's supply chain financing market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the working capital needs of MSMEs. However, investors in this space have faced transparency concerns, risk management gaps, and limited access to high-yield, short-tenure instruments. Amplio Assured directly tackles these challenges through a rigorous risk management framework, which includes:

- Access to GST data and buyer-seller transaction histories for improved transparency

- Oversight by SEBI-approved escrow trustees to ensure secure fund management

- A six-step risk mitigation process to thoroughly assess borrower creditworthiness

"Many investors hesitate to explore alternative investments due to the absence of trust-building mechanisms," said Karan Mehra, Founder & CEO of Amplio. "With Amplio Assured, we've built an investment solution that not only offers strong returns but also prioritizes security. By combining insurance protection with robust due diligence, we are ensuring that investors gain access to a high-yield product with significantly reduced risk."

The MSME sector contributes nearly 30% to India's GDP but faces a staggering credit gap exceeding $250 billion.Many small and medium enterprises struggle to access timely, affordable financing, impacting their growth potential. Amplio Assured unlocks new capital for MSMEs by encouraging greater participation from HNIs, fostering a more inclusive and efficient financing ecosystem.

Beyond fixed-income instruments, Amplio Assured also integrates key aspects of wealth management, offering tailored investment solutions for high-value investors. Dedicated Relationship Managers provide personalized financial guidance, while customized opportunities help investors amplify their portfolios based on individual risk appetite and return expectations.

By focusing on sector-specific lending and supply chain financing solutions, Amplio Assured empowers businesses in industries such as banking, logistics, renewable energy, and consumer goods--helping them secure working capital without excessive borrowing costs.

"At Amplio, we believe that wealth management solutions should be as secure as they are rewarding," said Purav Bubna, Co-founder of Amplio. "The launch of Amplio Assured is a major milestone in our mission to redefine alternative investments in India. We are committed to delivering innovative, transparent, and high-performing financial instruments that instill confidence among investors."

Amplio Assured represents the first step in Amplio's broader strategy to transform India's wealth management landscape. With plans to launch regulated investment products in March 2025, Amplio aims to provide investors with a diversified suite of secure, high-yield financial instruments that set new benchmarks in safety, accessibility, and returns.

About Amplio

Amplio is a leading financial technology company revolutionizing fixed-income investments in India through secure, high-yield solutions. Specializing in alternative investments, the company empowers investors by offering access to collateral-free fixed-income products backed by advanced risk safeguards.

With a community of over 5L+ investors and zero defaults to date, Amplio is committed to transparency, security, and accessibility--helping modern investors grow their wealth in high-potential sectors such as banking, logistics, renewable energy, and consumer goods.

