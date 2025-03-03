An Aesthetic space to experience the best of art

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: World Art Conclave (WAC) Art Expo 2025--2nd Edition, a professional platform showcasing excellence in visual and fine arts, scheduled from 6th to 9th March 2025, at Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Mumbai. WAC Art Expo redefines the art experience by providing an aesthetically enriching and professionally curated space that meets international standards. The expo features a harmonious display of diverse art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media, offering a unique opportunity for artists, galleries, and connoisseurs to connect, collaborate, and grow within the art community.

WAC's vision & mission is to bridge the gap between creativity and opportunity, empowering renowned, professional, and talented emerging artists to showcase their best work while upholding the dignity and respect that art deserves.

Building on the success of the WAC Art Expo 1st Edition in 2024, which attracted notable footfalls and received widespread acclaim for its exceptional quality exhibits and seamless expo organization. This year, WAC Art Expo 2nd edition promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts, featuring engaging art talks, provoking seminars, captivating live demonstrations, and vibrant entertainment.

WAC Art Expo 2nd edition will feature exclusive works by legendary artists such as Pramodbabu Ramteke, Bhagwan Rampure, Padmashree Sudharak Olwe, Ratan Saha, Prof. Mogglan Srawasti, Padmanabh Bendre, G Y Giri, Prithvi Soni, Narendra Patel, Chandrakant Tajbije, Vikrant Shitole, Sachin Kharat, Umakant Kanade, and many more professional artists. Their extraordinary contributions add immense value to the expo, reinforcing its reputation as a distinguished space for artistic brilliance.

Rajan Jadhav, Pravin Gangurde, and Dinesh Adole, organizers of the WAC Art Expo, coordinate the event under Answers OneWorld, a creative media, exhibition, event, and expo management company with over 20 years of expertise. Answers has firmly established the WAC Art Expo as a professional and trusted platform within the art community. The expo continues to elevate the global art landscape, creating an inclusive space where art is not just displayed but celebrated.

WAC Art Expo 2025 invites you to celebrate the power of art and creativity. Explore a handpicked collection of original masterpieces, meet the artists behind the works, and invest in art that speaks to you. From renowned, professional, and emerging talents names, find exclusive pieces that enrich your space and elevate your collection.

Register for free entry: https://worldartconclave.com/visitor

