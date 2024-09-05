Anant Ambani's Vantara extends support to Prevent Wildlife loss in Namibia

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation has extended its support to the Namibian government in response to the severe drought crisis. Vantara, dedicated to protecting endangered species, is stepping in to make a significant difference, not only in animal welfare but also in benefiting society at a global level. As per the recent news doing the rounds, Namibia is planning to kill more than 700 animals including elephants, zebras and hippos to distribute meat to people struggling with food insecurity as Namibia grapples with the worst drought in 100 years. A letter from the CEO of Vantara, has been addressed to the Namibian authorities expressing serious concern about the potential culling of wildlife and possible solutions and measures that could be adopted to address the impact of the drought.

In light of the harsh measures that have been implemented, Vantara has proposed an alternative strategy for animal preservation.

The letter stated, "Our Vision at Vantara is to overcome challenges and protect every animal from any threat to their welfare and survival". Deeply concerned about the struggles faced by Namibia's wildlife, Vantara has offered its full support and assistance to look into the matter of animal reduction. The foundation has arranged facilities to provide lifelong care and shelter to affected animals thus offering viable solutions that would help to do selective harvesting and preserve the wildlife welfare. The letter concluded saying "We request that you please set aside some of your valuable time to hear and consider various options and proposals that our team has prepared" thus urging the Namibian government to include compassion and sympathy in their approach.

Vantara has made a major impact on animal welfare, managing initiatives across 3,500 acres with the support of over 2,000 experts. These experts work in advanced facilities, including world-class hospitals and research centers, providing care for more than 2,000 species.

Anant Ambani's Vantara is committed to conserving animals not just within India but across the globe. With a focus on protecting wildlife and preserving biodiversity, Vantara aims to make a lasting impact on animal conservation efforts worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)