Anant National University to Conduct Its Design Entrance Test ADEPT in 10 Languages

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2: Anant National University announces that Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), India's first and only multilingual design entrance test, will be conducted online on 26 January 2025 in 10 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi. This initiative underscores Anant's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and democratising access to design education, ensuring aspiring designers from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds have equal opportunities. Aspirants can choose from English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi.

Last year, Anant set a ground-breaking precedent by introducing ADEPT in five languages. Inspired by the philosophy of Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, that "design goes beyond language," the initiative is aimed to break barriers and open doors for students across India. The success was evident as the BDes Class of 2028 became the largest in the University's history, bringing together 478 students from 4 nationalities, 30 Indian states and 283 cities.

Building on this achievement, Anant is taking a significant step forward by offering ADEPT in 10 languages this year. This expansion reflects Anant's vision to foster a diverse and inclusive learning environment where students can pursue their passions and contribute meaningfully to society through design.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, emphasised, "Our mission is to create an inclusive academic environment where talent thrives beyond linguistic boundaries. By expanding ADEPT to 10 languages, we are empowering aspiring designers from varied backgrounds, enabling them to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the forefront of design innovation." With this initiative, Anant National University continues to set new benchmarks in design education, nurturing a new generation of impact-driven designers ready to address global challenges.

As Anant continues to make significant strides forward, the University was recently awarded the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. This recognition solidifies Anant's vision of being a leader in shaping future-ready solutionaries, equipped to make a positive impact on society.

Anant National University, India's first DesignX university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. The X in Design X is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

