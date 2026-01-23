Ananta Hills: Redefining Premium Hill Living Near Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23: As Dehradun rapidly emerges as one of India's most promising luxury real estate destinations, Ananta Hills is setting a new benchmark in premium residential living. Strategically located just 12 kilometres from Jolly Grant Airport, this exclusive hilltop community seamlessly blends modern luxury with nature, offering a rare lifestyle opportunity for homebuyers, holiday home seekers and long-term investors.

Positioned on the scenic route connecting Itharna, Tehri, Mussoorie and the Char Dham circuit, Ananta Hills enjoys exceptional connectivity to spiritual, adventure and commercial hubs. With Rishikesh just 20 km away and Rajpur Road within 45 km, the project stands at the crossroads of growth, tourism and tranquility.

A Visionary Hilltop Development Spread Across 8.5 Acres

Spread across 8.5 acres of pristine greenery, Ananta Hills offers thoughtfully planned residential plots in multiple configurations -- 120, 140, 160 and 200 square yards -- catering to diverse lifestyle and investment needs. With prices starting from ₹78 lakh onwards, the project delivers a rare combination of affordability and premium living in a high-potential micro-market.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the natural terrain, the stepwise hilltop construction ensures panoramic mountain views from almost every plot, creating a resort-like ambience throughout the community.

World-Class Amenities for a Resort-Style Lifestyle

Ananta Hills goes beyond conventional plotted developments by offering an ecosystem of curated lifestyle amenities designed for wellness, leisure and community living:

- 4-Star Signature Clubhouse for social gatherings and recreation

- Olympic-Size Swimming Pool for fitness and relaxation

- Dedicated Yoga & Meditation Centre for holistic well-being

- Eco-Themed Landscapes featuring rock gardens, tree trails, hammocks and stargazing points

- Adventure Proximity with nearby trekking trails, camping zones and paragliding hubs

The project reflects a strong commitment to sustainability with eco-friendly planning and green open spaces that elevate both lifestyle quality and long-term asset value.

Secure, Sustainable and Future-Ready Gated Community

Safety and sustainability form the backbone of Ananta Hills' master planning:

- Wide internal roads for smooth vehicular movement

- Children's play parks for safe outdoor recreation

- Solar-powered street lighting for energy efficiency

- Personal retreat zones with landscaped seating areas

- 24x7 gated security and surveillance ensuring peace of mind

This thoughtfully designed infrastructure makes Ananta Hills ideal not only for weekend homes but also for full-time luxury residences.

A Strategic Investment Destination in a High-Growth Corridor

Dehradun's transformation into an eco-luxury real estate hub has been further accelerated by rapid infrastructure development. The ongoing expansion of Jolly Grant Airport, with increasing domestic connectivity and upcoming international operations, is expected to significantly boost regional real estate demand.

Additionally, the development of the Char Dham Bypass corridor connecting Tehri and Badrinath positions Ananta Hills within a fast-growing pilgrimage and tourism belt -- enhancing both appreciation potential and rental demand.

Why Ananta Hills Stands Out for Investors and Homebuyers

1) Prime Airport-Centric Location with multi-route connectivity

2) High Growth Market in one of North India's fastest-appreciating hill cities

3) Upcoming RERA Registration & Legal Transparency ensuring investor confidence

4) Strong Tourism & Rental Potential driven by spiritual and adventure travel

5) Affordable Luxury Entry Point at ₹78 lakh for premium hill living

6) Future Infrastructure Upside from airport expansion and highway development

An Opportunity to Own the Future of Hill Living

With its rare blend of luxury amenities, eco-conscious design, strategic location and future-ready infrastructure, Ananta Hills represents one of the most compelling real estate opportunities in Uttarakhand today.

Whether as a serene second home, a lifestyle upgrade or a high-yield investment, Ananta Hills offers a gateway to elevated living in the heart of nature.

For More Information

Website: www.anantahills.in

Email: sales@anantahills.in

Contact: +91-9758430000 / 9759232425

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)