Anderson Diagnostics Expands to Bangalore with Advanced Genetic and Diagnostic Care

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 4: Anderson Diagnostics is bringing its diagnostic services to Bangalore, opening a new processing centre outside Tamil Nadu. Located in the heart of Jayanagar, this new facility marks an important milestone for the company as it steps into Karnataka after serving across Tamil Nadu for 15 years.

The Jayanagar Centre offers both routine diagnostics and specialised genetic testing, filling a growing need in Bangalore for advanced health screening services. This speciality centre represents Anderson Diagnostics' commitment to providing integrated diagnostic solutions under one roof.

"Our expansion into Bangalore with this specialised centre reflects our vision to make advanced diagnostic and genetic testing services more accessible," noted Dr. Srinivasaraman G., Director of Anderson Diagnostics. "The decision to incorporate a dedicated genetics department alongside regular diagnostics services was driven by Bangalore's evolving healthcare needs and the city's position as a technology and healthcare hub."

Key Features of the new facility include:

* Advanced Genetic Testing Laboratory with cutting-edge molecular diagnostic capabilities

* Comprehensive routine diagnostic services with state-of-the-art equipment

* Expert team of genetic counsellors and diagnostic specialists

* Modern patient-friendly infrastructure and comfortable waiting areas

* Digital reporting system with quick turnaround times

* Specialised genetic counseling services

The genetics department offers a wide range of services, including:

* Prenatal genetic testing

* Hereditary cancer screening

* Genetic counseling services

* Molecular diagnostics

* Cytogenetic testing

* Next-generation sequencing services

The routine diagnostics wing provides the following services:

* Complete blood investigations

* Advanced imaging services

* Preventive health check-up packages

* Specialised diagnostic tests

* Corporate health packages

"Bangalore's healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and we are excited to contribute to this growth with our specialised services," added Dr Srinivasaraman G. "Our combination of genetic testing and routine diagnostics in Jayanagar will serve as a one-stop destination for comprehensive diagnostic needs."

With a legacy of 15 years in diagnostic excellence, Anderson Diagnostics has established itself as a trusted name in healthcare diagnostics. Starting from Chennai, the organisation has expanded across Tamil Nadu and now into Karnataka, maintaining high standards of quality and accuracy in all its centres.

For more information, please visit www.andersondiagnostics.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)