Angad Cheema Clinches PGTI's Coal India Open 2025 with Commanding Finish in Ahmedabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: Angad Cheema has emerged victorious at the Coal India Open Our 2025, closing out a dramatic final round with a solid 2-under 70, taking his aggregate score to 13-under 275. His composed performance across four rounds earned him a well-deserved win at the season-opening event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), hosted in Ahmedabad.

Cheema led from the front, maintaining his calm under mounting pressure from top contenders. Despite a charge from Amardeep Malik, who had set the pace earlier in the tournament, Cheema held his ground. Malik carded a 73 in the final round, finishing second at 9-under 279, four shots behind the champion.

The battle for third was a tight one, with Shaurya Bhattacharya and Udayan Mane both finishing at 7-under 281, following identical final rounds of 70 and 71, respectively. Yuvraj Sandhu continued his consistent play and took fifth place at -6, just one stroke back.

Notable leaderboard movements saw Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Prasad slip down after challenging rounds, while Ravi Kumar surged nine spots upward with the day's joint-best 69, finishing tied for 8th with Om Prakash Chouhan at -2.

The tournament, backed by Coal India in celebration of its 50 years of unearthing energy, kicked off the 2025 PGTI season in grand style. With President Kapil Dev and CEO Amandeep Singh Johl at the helm, PGTI continues to provide a thriving platform for India's finest golfing talents. The event also enjoyed strong corporate support from brands like Amul, Campa, IndusInd Bank, Rolex, Electro+, Victorious Choice, and more -- underlining the commercial momentum behind Indian golf.

Angad Cheema's win not only marks a personal milestone but also sets a high bar for what promises to be a thrilling season ahead on the PGTI tour.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)