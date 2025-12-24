Angel One Reassures Business Continuity Resilience with ISO 22301:2019 Certification

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Angel One Limited, a leading Fintech player, announced that it has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification by Intertek, a globally recognised and independent certification body.

ISO 22301 is the international standard for business continuity and management systems. The certification provides assurance to the stakeholders, that Angel One has robust frameworks in place to anticipate, manage, and recover from operational disruptions--ensuring continuity of critical services across market volatility, technology incidents, and external shocks.

For a digital-first financial platform operating at scale, Business continuity is central to investor trust and market integrity. The certification validates Angel One's structured approach to risk assessment, incident response, recovery planning, and governance across its technology infrastructure, core operations, and third-party dependencies.

At Angel One, the focus goes beyond market access to building long-term investor trust through consistent, high-quality service at scale. The ISO 22301:2019 certification validates the company's resilient operating model and disciplined approach to operational continuity, risk management, and service reliability across market cycles.

Manmohan Singh, Chief Risk Officer, Angel One Limited, added, "Securing ISO 22301:2019 certification is an important milestone to reassure and demonstrate that Angel One's Business Continuity Management System is aligned to well recognised standard in this domain. It reinforces our commitment to disciplined risk management and reliable service delivery, and provides confidence to investors, partners, and regulators that our business continuity practices are at par to globally accepted best practices."

Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) is one of India's leading FinTech platforms, transforming how millions invest and build wealth. With a client base of over 35 million, the company offers a wide range of digital-first solutions across broking, Mutual Fund, advisory, margin funding, wealth and asset management (AMC), and distribution of third-party financial products. With a sharp focus on scalable tech, Angel One integrates AI, machine learning, and data-driven intelligence to deepen client engagement and retention. Its flagship Super App, ARQ Prime, and developer-focused SmartAPI - an open API platform for traders, and Smart Money - a comprehensive investor education platform, are designed to serve users who are mobile-first, data-savvy, and growth-driven. Combining FinTech innovation with deep industry expertise, Angel One is empowering clients in their financial journey.

