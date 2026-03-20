Anjarle: An Elevated Horizon by the Arabian Sea

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The Arabian Sea clifftop that independent researchers are calling India's most undervalued coastal land market is not in Goa. It is in Anjarle -- a geologically dramatic stretch of Maharashtra's Konkan coast where laterite cliffs fall to untouched sands, Olive Ridley turtles nest at the waterline, and the supply of buildable land is fixed, by law and by nature, at its current level. A Liases Foras white paper identifies Maharashtra's Anjarle as India's most structurally compelling coastal land market -- undersupplied, infrastructure-primed, and priced at a fraction of Goa.

Independent Research Projects Up to 5x Land Price Appreciation Over the Next Decade

A white paper published today by Liases Foras -- India's leading independent non-broking real estate research firm -- projects land values in Anjarle to appreciate up to 5 times over the next decade, driven by six simultaneous infrastructure projects that will cut travel time from Mumbai and Pune to under three hours, and by a structural supply constraint that cannot be engineered away. Premium land in the market currently transacts at approximately 15% of equivalent Goa rates.

A Landscape That Cannot Be Replicated

At dusk on Anjarle's cliff, the Arabian Sea turns copper. Below, an endangered Olive Ridley turtle crosses wet sand toward the water, trailed by hatchlings on their first journey to the sea. Offshore, dolphins surface. Behind, a centuries-old Ganesha temple crowns the headland against the Western Ghats. The scene repeats each season, independent of any development calendar.

Amalfi has cliffs and sea. Santorini has elevation and horizon. Anjarle has both -- and adds living ecology, ancient heritage, and lush backwater creeks that neither Mediterranean destination can offer. The difference is that Amalfi and Santorini discovered their value decades ago. Anjarle's land pricing has not yet caught up with its geography.

No master plan can manufacture an Olive Ridley nesting beach. No capital allocation can relocate a clifftop temple or populate an offshore dolphin habitat. The Liases Foras research identifies these as permanent, non-replicable assets -- the category of natural endowment that, historically, has anchored the world's most durable coastal real estate values.

Six Hours Today. Under Three Hours Tomorrow.

Infrastructure has historically been the primary catalyst for coastal destination appreciation -- from the Amalfi road in the 1800s to the Goa airport expansion in the 2000s. Six projects are currently converging on Anjarle's access corridors:

* Mumbai-Goa NH-66 (Konkan Highway) -- 92% upgraded to four lanes. Travel time already reduced by 30-40%.

* Konkan Expressway (KEW) -- 376 km, 6-lane dedicated expressway. A further 50-60% reduction in travel time projected on completion.

* Sagari Mahamarg Coastal Highway -- ~400 km operational coastal corridor (MSH-4) passing directly through Anjarle.

* Navi Mumbai International Airport -- Now operational, extending air access to the Konkan catchment nationally.

* Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link) -- 21.8 km sea bridge eliminating intra-city travel for Mumbai residents accessing the Konkan.

* Mumbai-Raigad Ro-Ro Ferry Service -- Waterborne alternate route reducing effective travel time from South Mumbai.

The combined effect reduces the Mumbai-Anjarle and Pune-Anjarle drive to under three hours -- converting Anjarle into a dual-metro weekend destination for over 35 million people and materially expanding the addressable demand base for both rental and ownership.

The Supply Constraint: Structural, Permanent, Unresolvable

Coastal Regulation Zone III (CRZ-III) norms prohibit all development within 200 metres of the high tide line and tightly restrict the 200-500 metre band beyond. Anjarle's designation as an Olive Ridley conservation site imposes a second, ecologically grounded constraint. The cliff topography limits viable construction further still. The result is a fixed inventory of developable land that no regulatory change, capital deployment, or developer ambition can expand.

Premium cliff-view and sea-view parcels in Anjarle currently transact at ₹2,600-3,200 per sq. ft., with infrastructure-ready, township-integrated plots at the upper end of that range. The research projects a 3.7x baseline appreciation by 2030 and up to 5x within the decade. Liases Foras identifies the premium segment as the first to reprice as infrastructure improvements complete and demand from the expanded metro catchment enters the market.

Royal Orchid Hotels' Regenta Waterfront Resort opened in Dapoli in 2025. Lemon Tree has announced two properties in the region. The arrival of branded hospitality -- the institutional signal that preceded Goa's commercial revaluation in the 2010s -- is now documented in the Anjarle market.

The Goa Parallel

The Liases Foras report draws a detailed structural parallel between Anjarle today and North Goa in the early 2000s: land priced for a regional market, infrastructure improving, no branded hospitality yet committed. Buyers who entered that market ahead of the inflection captured 3-5x land appreciation within a decade. Anjarle's current fundamentals -- premium land at ~15% of equivalent Goa rates, a 92%-complete highway, and the first branded hotel open -- map directly onto that pre-inflection profile.

The report does not characterise the timing as speculative. On current infrastructure delivery schedules, the access transformation that historically precedes coastal market revaluation is projected to complete within the next two to three years.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper 'An Elevated Horizon by the Arabian Sea - Anjarle' is available upon request.

Media Contact

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.

S-6, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

M: +91 9833344500 | E: contact@liasesforas.com | W: www.liasesforas.com

Download Report:- https://www.liasesforas.com/InsightsResources/KnowledgeHubInnerPage?id=78

All figures sourced from the Liases Foras white paper (March 2026). Rental yield projections are indicative at 65% occupancy. Land price forecasts represent research estimates, not guarantees.

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