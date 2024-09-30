Annual Concert Extravaganza Lights Up Mangalam Vidya Niketan

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 30: Mangalam Vidya Niketan, recognized as one of the top ICSE schools in Kolkata and the best school in Kaikhali, recently held its much-awaited Senior School Annual Concert. The event, centered around the theme "Journey of Happiness," captivated the audience with a stunning display of talent, artistry, and joy. Held in the school's auditorium, the concert underscored the spirit of creativity and cultural expression, which is at the heart of the school's ethos. Highlights of the Event 1. Chief Guest Felicitation The concert began with the welcome and felicitation of the distinguished chief guest, Mr. Sudarshan Chakraborty, a renowned dancer and choreographer. His presence added grace to the event. He, along with the school's Principal, Jayati Mukherjee, lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the official inauguration of the program.

2. Principal's Address

Principal Mukherjee delivered an inspiring speech, setting the tone for the day's celebrations. She spoke about the importance of nurturing creativity and the role it plays in fostering holistic development, key principles upheld by Mangalam Vidya Niketan.

3. Opening Performances

The event began with a serene invocation dance dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This spiritual performance set a peaceful atmosphere, followed by a dynamic musical medley that showcased the theme "Journey of Happiness" through a combination of musical genres, leaving the audience energized.

4. The Happy Prince Drama

A notable highlight of the concert was the drama "The Happy Prince," a touching play that conveyed the message of selfless sacrifice and finding happiness through giving. The emotional depth of the performance left a lasting impression on the audience.

5. Classical Dance on Ragas

The event continued with an impressive classical dance performance, where students beautifully expressed the relationship between the flow of time and life, using intricate dance movements based on traditional ragas.

6. Chief Guest's Remarks

Sudarshan Chakraborty appreciated the students' talent and hard work, praising their performances and the dedication of the teachers. He encouraged parents to support their children's participation in such activities, noting that cultural events are vital for the soul's enrichment and personal development.

7. Vote of Thanks

The Vice Principal concluded the event by thanking everyone behind the scenes for their dedication and hard work. She emphasized that the Annual Concert was a collective effort, reflecting the school's commitment to promoting holistic education.

About Mangalam Vidya Niketan

Mangalam Vidya Niketan, a beacon of excellence in North Kolkata, is dedicated to providing holistic education and is affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). Offering ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) curricula, the school has been consistently nurturing the potential of its students and preparing them for future challenges.

As the best school in Kaikhali, Mangalam Vidya Niketan is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, including airy science laboratories, a digital library, and an acoustically designed auditorium. The school prioritizes all-round development by incorporating IT education, art, music, and physical education into the curriculum, ensuring students grow academically, creatively, and physically.

From pre-primary to senior secondary levels, Mangalam Vidya Niketan follows an NEP 2020-based curriculum, which integrates interactive learning, AI, and robotics. With a strong team of qualified teachers, the school offers a wide range of subjects in science, commerce, and humanities, ensuring every student receives the guidance needed for success.

With its unique blend of modern education and traditional values, Mangalam Vidya Niketan stands out as one of the top ICSE schools in Kolkata, consistently delivering excellence in both academic and extracurricular arenas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)