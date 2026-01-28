Dividend watch: These 6 stocks to reward shareholders; full details inside

According to corporate disclosures on the BSE, the shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 29, 2026. Investors seeking to be eligible for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date.

Further, Shanthi Gears has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, while Zensar Technologies will pay ₹2.40 per share. Jindal Stainless has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, and Orient Electric has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Automobile Corporation of Goa Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Jan 29, 2026 IIFL Finance Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Jan 29, 2026 India Motor Parts & Accessories Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹10 Jan 29, 2026 Jindal Stainless Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Jan 29, 2026 Orient Electric Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Jan 29, 2026 Shanthi Gears Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Jan 29, 2026 Zensar Technologies Jan 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.40 Jan 29, 2026

(Source: BSE) On the record date front, all the aforementioned companies have set January 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend payouts.

Besides these, shares of Wendt (India), KPI Green Energy, K.P. Energy, and KEI Industries will also be closely watched during today’s session as they trade ex-dividend. Among them, Wendt (India) has announced an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, while KEI Industries has declared ₹4.50 per share. Meanwhile, K.P. Energy and KPI Green Energy have both announced interim dividends of ₹0.20 per share each.

Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, IIFL Finance, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Jindal Stainless, Orient Electric, Shanthi Gears, and Zensar Technologies are likely to remain in focus in today’s trading session after these companies announced interim dividend rewards for shareholders.