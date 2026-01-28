Dividend watch: These 6 stocks to reward shareholders; full details inside
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their decision to reward their shareholders with dividends
SI Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Dividend stocks today, January 28, 2026: Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, IIFL Finance, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Jindal Stainless, Orient Electric, Shanthi Gears, and Zensar Technologies are likely to remain in focus in today’s trading session after these companies announced interim dividend rewards for shareholders.
According to corporate disclosures on the BSE, the shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on January 29, 2026. Investors seeking to be eligible for the dividend payouts must hold the shares on or before the ex-date.
Among the announcements, India Motor Parts & Accessories has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹10 per share. Automobile Corporation of Goa follows with an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, while IIFL Finance has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.
Further, Shanthi Gears has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, while Zensar Technologies will pay ₹2.40 per share. Jindal Stainless has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, and Orient Electric has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share.
(Source: BSE) On the record date front, all the aforementioned companies have set January 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend payouts.
Besides these, shares of Wendt (India), KPI Green Energy, K.P. Energy, and KEI Industries will also be closely watched during today’s session as they trade ex-dividend. Among them, Wendt (India) has announced an interim dividend of ₹20 per share, while KEI Industries has declared ₹4.50 per share. Meanwhile, K.P. Energy and KPI Green Energy have both announced interim dividends of ₹0.20 per share each.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:58 AM IST