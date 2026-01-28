Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,940, silver rises ₹100 to ₹3,70,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,70,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,590 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,70,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,87,100.

US gold prices dipped on Wednesday, after rising over 3 per cent to a record high just under the $5,200 mark in the previous session, as the US dollar plunged to a near four-year low amid persisting geopolitical concerns.

Spot gold slid 0.5 per cent to $5,161.58 per ounce as of 0025 GMT, after scaling a record $5,189.89 the previous day.

US gold futures for February delivery added 1.5 per cent to $5,158.90 per ounce.

Spot silver was down 0.4 per cent at $112.52 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $117.69 on Monday. The white metal has already surged 58 per cent so far this year.

Spot platinum lost 0.1 per cent to $2,638.24 per ounce after hitting a record $2,918.80 on Monday, while palladium fell 0.9 per cent to $1,916.89.

(with inputs from Reuters)