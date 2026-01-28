Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: SBI, JSW Steel among top bets; check target price

Stocks to buy today: SBI, JSW Steel among top bets; check target price

Stocks to buy today: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying SBI, JSW Steel, along with Nifty strategy; check details

stocks to buy today, nifty strategy

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty view:

Nifty has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily chart, 'Buy' finding support near 25,900. Nifty has also reclaimed its level above 200 Days SMA and EMA, which is the first sign of a possible bullish reversal. 
 
However, Nifty needs to confirm the reversal by surpassing the previous swing high resistance of 25,435. On the lower side, 24,900 would continue to offer support to the Nifty index.

Stock recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Buy SBIN ₹1,053, Stop-loss: ₹1,010, Target: ₹1,107

SBI stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating a bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators are placed in bullish territory. PSU banks have been outperforming for the last few months.
 

Buy JSW Steel ₹1,223, Stop-loss: ₹1,200 , Target: ₹1,260

The JSW Steel stock price has broken out from a bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart. The metal sector has been in an uptrend with rising momentum.
 
(This article is by Vinay Rajani, CMT senior technical analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid positive cues

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Infosys, LIC, Marico, RVNL

trading, markets

SBI MF launches quality focused thematic fund; MSE to appoint market makers

JSW energy

Earnings headwinds persist for JSW Energy after weak Q3 performancepremium

BSE, Stock Markets

Sensex's worst 1-month pre-Budget run since 2016 signals weak optimismpremium

Topics : Stock calls technical calls Market technicals BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance