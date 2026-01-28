Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall across north India

After witnessing a moderate spell of rain, Delhi and several north Indian states are likely to experience more rain and hailstorms in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has forecast that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, triggering unsettled weather conditions across the region.

Under the influence of the system, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph is likely over the Western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of northwest India.

Fog, cold wave and cold day conditions across north India

The IMD has also warned of dense fog conditions during morning and night hours in isolated pockets across several parts of north India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh as well as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, while cold day conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi weather outlook

For Delhi, the IMD has forecast a rise in minimum temperature, with the minimum expected to hover around 11–13 degrees Celsius. The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with shallow fog during morning hours. Later in the week, generally cloudy conditions are expected to prevail, along with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Rainfall, snowfall and hailstorm forecast

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph are likely over west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while similar conditions are expected over east Uttar Pradesh. Isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh. In eastern parts, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is very likely over Bihar, while isolated hailstorm activity is expected over Sikkim.

Uttarakhand receives season’s first snowfall

Uttarakhand’s higher Himalayan regions finally received the season’s first snowfall last week, with light to moderate snowfall reported across several high-altitude areas. In Uttarkashi district, Harsil, Gangotri and Yamunotri witnessed snowfall during the morning hours, while Kedarnath and parts of Rudraprayag district also recorded snowfall.

Mussoorie, the state’s most popular hill station, received its first snowfall of the season on Friday, bringing cheer to locals and tourists alike.

Minimum temperature outlook

The IMD has forecast a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3–5 degrees Celsius over northwest India in the short term, followed by a gradual rise of 3–5 degrees Celsius thereafter. Over central India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2–4 degrees Celsius initially, with no significant change for a brief period before rising gradually by 2–4 degrees Celsius. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country.