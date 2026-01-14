Anurag Sinha Marks Resolute Return on Screen with Taskaree, Shines with a Stellar Performance in Netflix's Worldwide Release

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Anurag Sinha forays back on screen with the Netflix crime thriller Taskaree, based on customs and smuggling networks, directed by Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath.

Taskaree is Anurag Sinha's first collaboration with Neeraj Pandey for a Netflix series. With a selective blend of varied genres ranging from crime thrillers, drama and dramedy, Anurag Sinha has yet again proved his ability to enthral audiences with his clinical yet highly compelling and bold performance. Set against the backdrop of smuggling and customs, Taskaree is an eclectic mix of a promising ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Hemant Kher.

Debuted with Subhash Ghai's Black & White and known for his stellar work in Nikhhil Advani's Prisoners of War, Anurag Sinha was last seen in Shadow Assassins, a film based on true events of secret killings in Assam, 1991, for which he won the Best Actor award at NJIFF and ALTFF, Toronto.

With Taskaree, Anurag Sinha returns to the global platform, reaffirming his versatility in projects that combine strong narratives with compelling performances. The spotlight widens as he enters his next chapter.

Taskaree | Released worldwide on 14 January 2026 on Netflix.

