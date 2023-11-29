AP Embarks on Unprecedented Skill Cascading Ecosystem to Foster Job-Ready Youth

NewsVoir

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29: The Government of Andhra Pradesh with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is building a groundbreaking Skill Cascading Ecosystem. The state Government aims to target over 20 million people in the state in the next fifteen years to meet the skilled human demands and make Andhra Pradesh the knowledge hub of the world.

With 26 skill colleges and 192 hubs across the state, 55 industries have joined hands with APSSDC as 'skill spokes' to train youth according to their specific requirements. The goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a national and global leader in skill development. As part of the Skill International initiative, the APSSDC is facilitating opportunities for skilled youth in foreign countries.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching a range of initiatives in Vishakhapatnam, amongst which the 'AP Skills Universe application' is one among them.

The Andhra Pradesh Government is investing over INR 100 crores to modernize and rebrand 83 Government industrial training institutes (ITIs), 87 polytechnic colleges, and 26 skill colleges as industry cum training centers. The unwavering commitment to skill development aims to empower our youth, making them not only nationally but also globally competitive. Together, the Government departments are aiming to build a future where the workforce is equipped to excel in the dynamic landscape of industries, contributing significantly to the state's and the country's growth.

According to Sri S Suresh Kumar I.A.S., Principal Secretary of Skills Development and Training Department, "The Cascading Ecosystem IS a first-of-its-kind integrated model designed to address shortcomings in existing skills development programs. It aims to provide holistic training aligned with future industry needs."

AP Skills Universe is a one stop digital portal for all skills development related activities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who are seeking training in different skills or looking for job opportunities can register on the portal for the same.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Shri S Suresh Kumar elaborated on the same and said that "A unique feature provided by the AP Skills Universe platform is that it will allow the job providers to register on the same platform as well, which will make it easy for job seekers to get in touch with them."

One of the beneficiaries of the initiative, a dedicated Mechanical Engineering student from SV Colleges extends heartfelt thanks to APSSDC for transforming his career. Through APSSDC, he secured his first job, gained crucial technical skills, and earned a globalized Dassault Systems certification, enhancing his resume significantly. He expresses gratitude for the wonderful opportunity provided by APSSDC, highlighting the pivotal role it played in his successful placement journey. His experience reflects the positive impact of APSSDC's Skill Cascading Ecosystem in preparing Andhra Pradesh's youth for a competitive and globally relevant future.

This story is just one testament to the lakhs of lives the Andhra Pradesh Government's skills development initiative is changing every day, hence proving the fact that the Andhra Pradesh government is on the right path.

