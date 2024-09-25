Apollo Spectra Unveils Robotic Knee Replacement Procedure In Mumbai

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Renowned actor Arbaaz Khan today launched the advanced Rosa Surgical Robot System at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai. This state-of-the-art robotic technology promises to enhance surgical precision and streamline complex procedures, marking a significant leap forward in the field of Knee Replacement surgery. Conveniently located and easily accessible in South and East Mumbai at Tardeo and Chembur respectively, Apollo Spectra Hospitals continue to lead the way in integrating cuttiedge technologies into patient care. The introduction of the Rosa Surgical Robot aligns with Apollo Spectra's commitment to providing world-class medical services while prioritizing patient safety and comfort.

Joint problems are increasing among people across the country due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, obesity age, knee arthritis, and injuries. Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disease in India, with a prevalence of 22-39%. It's also the second most common rheumatologic problem in the country. In 1990, about 23.46 million people in India had OA, but that number increased to 62.35 million by 2019. Many encounters limited range of motion, are unable to do their daily activities with ease, and are advised surgeries to regain mobility. Patients seeking knee replacement surgery can now benefit from the expertise of Apollo Spectra's skilled Orthopedic surgeons combined with the precision and efficiency offered by the Rosa robotic system.

The ROSA system offers immediate guidance and feedback to make necessary adjustments as required throughout the surgical process. With its capacity to reach difficult anatomical regions, robotic technology enables better loterm results and feel more authentic. Through sophisticated X-rays and 3D images, the robot designs a tailored surgical plan considering specific factors such as bone structure and alignment, all while minimizing the harm to surrounding healthy tissues. Patients can expect smaller scars, less blood loss, and precise replacement of damaged cartilage and bone with customized artificial joints in knee surgeries, ultimately regaining mobility without pain.

This transformative approach not only enhances patient outcomes but also sets a new standard for excellence in Orthopedic care in Mumbai. For individuals looking for top-tier healthcare solutions, Apollo Spectra's Robotic Knee Replacement Centre is poised to deliver exceptional results.

Dr Saifuddin Nadwi, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, said "Joint replacement surgery is widely chosen by a majority of people in India as an elective procedure. Newly launched advanced ROSA Robotic technology provides surgeon with exceptional precision, safety, and accuracy. Patients have reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times, along with a lower risk of complications. More than 90% of patients have successfully undergone knee replacement surgeries using robotic technology and are back on their feet."

Dr Alok Pande, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital said "The high-end Rosa robotic technology at Apollo Spectra not only reflects our commitment to innovation but also shows our dedication to providing patients with top-notch facilities and the best possible care. As a large number of people seek benefits of this latest technology in joint replacement surgeries, there is a growing interest and confidence in choosing robotic-assisted procedures in patients for fulfilling their Orthopedic needs,".

Rupinder Kaur, COO of Apollo Spectra Hospitals and Head of Secondary Care Partner Network said, "Apollo Spectra is recognized for unwavering commitment to providing modern, top-notch healthcare services for patients. The hospital known for its excellence in minimally invasive surgeries, is at the forefront of utilizing cuttiedge technologies and innovative treatment methods to ensure patients receive uninterrupted care. The introduction of the Rosa Surgical Robot System exemplifies this commitment towards enhancing patient care while ensuring that individuals can return home pain-free and back on their feet more quickly than ever before. With these advancements, hopes remain high that similar technologies will become standard practice throughout healthcare facilities nationwide."

Actor Arbaaz Khan said, "I express my gratitude to Apollo Spectra Hospital for inviting me for this inauguration ceremony and allowing me to be a part of this cuttiedge robotic technology launch that will immensely benefit those struggling with knee and hip pain and other Orthopedic problems. For the past several years, Apollo Spectra has been working tirelessly to provide state-of-the-art medical services to patients without any interruption. Due to obesity, injuries, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise, a large number of people across the country are experiencing knee and joint pain at a very young age. If not treated on time, the joint wears down and cause immobility demanding a surgery. However, patients undergoing knee replacement surgery will now be able to improve mobility due to the expertise of Apollo Spectra's skilled orthopedic surgeons and latest technology that is safe, accurate and ensures faster recovery.

Sriram Iyer, CEO of Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd said,"Apollo Health & Lifestyle is committed to delivering progressive healthcare solutions across the continuum of care at primary and secondary levels, ensuring they are both cost-effective and patient-centered. As we continue to lead the way in delivering superior healthcare across diverse verticals -- from fertility to childbirth, from preventive healthcare to short stay surgeries, and from dental to diabetes care -- our commitment to innovation remains unwavering. The launch of our new robotic knee replacement system at Apollo Spectra is a testament to this commitment, offering patients unparalleled precision, quicker recovery times, and the highest standards of care. This is a significant step forward in our mission to transform the surgical landscape and redefine what's possible in clinical outcomes."

Apollo Spectra, part of the prestigious Apollo Group of Hospitals is the largest network of multi-specialty short stay surgical hospitals in India that brings together world-class medical services, state of the art infrastructure and best healthcare management practices offering all the benefits of a large hospital in a smaller, friendly and more accessible manner. They are specialists in treatment for Bariatrics, Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, Cosmetic surgery, Vascular surgery, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, ENT, Urology, Varicose Veins, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain Management, and General Medicine to name a few. With 22+ centres spread across 16 cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Chirala, Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mohali, Mumbai, Patna, Pune and Rewa over 3,50,000+ successful surgeries with excellent clinical outcomes, and over 3,000+ leading doctors; Apollo Spectra Hospitals continue to set new standards in healthcare services to ensure that patients get access to comprehensive, affordable and personalised quality healthcare.

