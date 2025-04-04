Apollo Techno Industries Limited files DRHP for IPO: Advocates sustainability in listing on a stock exchange

PNN

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], April 4: Apollo Techno Industries Limited (Apollo, The Company) is a Mehsana, Gujarat-based company that manufactures a variety of specialised construction equipment. Apollo Techno Industries Limited is the only domestic manufacturer that is engaged in the manufacturing of Horizontal Directional Drilling Rigs, Diaphragm wall Drilling Rigs and one of the manufacturers of Rotary Drilling Rigs catering the end user industries demand in India as well as in Export markets, The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME platform. The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) will consist of up to 3700000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each.

The objective of the IPO is to meet the company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes as Apollo Techno Industries Limited scales up operations and expands market reach.

Financial Performance

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Apollo Techno Industries Limited reported revenue of Rs. 6,897.67 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs.765.23 Lakhs, and PAT of Rs. 323.06 Lakhs.

For September 30, 2024, the revenue of Rs. 4,924.54 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs. 909.66 Lakhs and PAT of Rs. 545.21 Lakhs.

About Apollo Techno Industries Limited

Apollo Techno Industries Limited is a manufacturer specializing in trenchless equipment and foundation equipment for the construction industry. Their product line-up includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs, and Spare Parts. The Horizontal Directional Drilling Rigs are primarily utilized for the installation of essential utilities such as gas, water, sewer lines, optical fibre cables, and electrical conduits. The Diaphragm Drilling Rigs are designed for constructing foundations for deep basements, retaining walls in railway, airports and metro stations, as well as developments along riverfronts. The Rotary Drilling Rigs are employed for creating foundation piles necessary for high-rise buildings and bridges. We also provide warranties, on-site support and technical training to ensure our customers are well-equipped to utilize our machinery effectively.

With in-house design and engineering capabilities, The Company Is able to offer a broad spectrum of products and solutions that emphasize quality to our clients. In addition to our manufacturing capabilities, Apollo Techno Industries Limited also provide refurbishment services for used machines at our factory. This comprehensive approach not only enhances our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction in the construction equipment market.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited Will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

