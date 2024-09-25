Aramex and Smartt AI Team Up to Revolutionise E-commerce in UAE

NewsVoir Dubai [UAE], September 25: Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has announced a strategic partnership with Smartt AI, a leading provider of AI-driven e-commerce solutions. By leveraging cuttiedge technology and AI-driven processes, the collaboration will elevate customer experience and operational efficiency across the region. Through this partnership, Aramex will offer its customers access to Smartt AI's advanced e-commerce solutions, enabling businesses to optimize their logistics operations. AI-driven e-commerce solutions Businesses can enhance service quality and operational growth by integrating Aramex's leading fulfilment and last-mile delivery services with Smartt AI's seamless, plug-and-play e-commerce platform. Aramex will introduce a preferential pricing model, offering a 60% discount on standard rates along with an additional 10% discount exclusively for Smartt AI customers. The initiative aims to provide significant cost savings for logistics and e-commerce businesses, setting a new benchmark for value and service in the industry. The partnership will also feature a unified dashboard for enhanced tracking and management, allowing businesses to monitor logistics operations in real-time. With integrated Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Aramex and Smartt AI will streamline operations and improve transparency across the entire customer journey.

Expanding across the region

While initially focusing on the UAE, the partnership plans to expand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other regional markets. The expansion will allow Aramex customers to leverage the combined strengths of both companies as they scale operations across the Middle East. Lour AlMukhaimer, Channel Manager - Business Development, SMEs & Partnerships, Cash and Retail Outlets at Aramex, said, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident it will significantly enhance the services we provide to our customers."

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO at Smartt AI, commented, "By integrating our AI-driven e-commerce solutions with Aramex's extensive logistics network, we are poised to deliver exceptional service quality and operational efficiency. This partnership not only benefits our customers but also demonstrates our shared vision for driving digital transformation."

