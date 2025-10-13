Archon Powerinfra India Pvt. Ltd. Bags Landmark Contract for Redevelopment of Meerut City Railway Station

NewsVoir

New Delhi / Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 13: In a significant infrastructure development initiative, Archon Powerinfra India Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious contract for the redevelopment and major upgradation of Meerut City Railway Station under the Delhi Division of Northern Railways.

This is an important and landmark project in the transportation sector for public utilities, aimed at creating world-class infrastructure in the railway sector.

The company, which is already involved in defence and education, has now entered the nation's transportation sector, further expanding its footprint in critical public infrastructure.

The redevelopment project will transform Meerut City Railway Station into a modern, passenger-friendly hub equipped with upgraded infrastructure, enhanced amenities, and improved connectivity. The project will cater to increasing passenger traffic and support regional economic growth.

The upgraded station will focus on passenger comfort, sustainability, and smart design, featuring improved waiting areas, better accessibility, energy-efficient facilities, and enhanced safety measures.

A spokesperson from Archon Powerinfra India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honored to lead this landmark project. Our aim is to deliver world-class infrastructure that enhances passenger experience and supports India's growing railway network."

The work is expected to commence shortly, with a strong focus on timely and quality execution.

Archon Powerinfra India Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad, is a leading infrastructure company with experience in defence, education, and now transportation. The company has been instrumental in delivering high-value civil and infrastructure projects across India.

