Arcil Inaugurates Educational Projects in Dahanu to Enhance Sanitation and Solar Energy Access Under Its CSR Initiative

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (Arcil) has inaugurated two transformative projects aimed at improving educational infrastructure in rural government schools in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district. These CSR initiatives, executed in collaboration with two NGOs - Kokan Kala Va Shikshan Vikas Sanstha and Santhwana Trust, with a focus on enhancing sanitation facilities and providing solar energy solutions to local schools respectively.

The first project targets the Savate Zilla Parishad School, which currently serves 343 students, including 185 boys and 158 girls. The school had faced considerable challenges due to inadequate sanitation facilities. This lack of proper hygiene facilities has raised serious health concerns and hindered students' comfort and attendance. The renovated and newly constructed toilet facilities are designed to significantly improve health and hygiene standards, thereby fostering better attendance rates and enhancing the overall student experience. The facilities will additionally provide much-needed privacy and hygiene for female students, addressing significant barriers that have historically affected their attendance. Furthermore, the project includes provision for menstrual hygiene management through the installation of a sanitary napkin vending machine.

In addition to improving sanitation, Arcil has supported the installation of solar energy systems at five Zilla Parishad schools in the Dahanu region. This CSR initiative aims to provide reliable electricity, enabling access to better educational resources and technology for students. By harnessing solar power, these schools can reduce their reliance on conventional energy sources, promoting environmental sustainability within the community. The integration of solar energy is expected to enhance learning environments by powering essential equipment such as computers, fans, and lighting.

Mr. Pallav Mohapatra, CEO and MD, Arcil, emphasized the importance of these initiatives during the inauguration ceremony. He stated, "Investing in education and infrastructure is crucial for empowering our youth and building resilient communities. By improving sanitation facilities and providing sustainable energy solutions, we are not just enhancing the learning environment but also investing in the future of these children."

The projects are not only about infrastructure development; they also aim to foster community engagement for long-term sustainability. Kokan Kala Va Shikshan Vikas Sanstha has been instrumental in ensuring that local communities are involved in maintaining and managing the new facilities. This approach has promoted a sense of ownership among community members, encouraging them to take an active role in supporting their children's education.

The impact of these projects extends beyond immediate improvements in sanitation and energy access; they contribute to broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting quality education, gender equality, and good health and well-being within the community. By focusing on education in rural areas, Arcil aims to empower individuals while contributing to economic growth and social progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)