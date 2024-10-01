Arcil Joins Hands with Studeasy Bharat Foundation to Empower Students in Rural Government Schools Through Digital Classroom Initiative

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (Arcil) is pleased to announce its collaboration with Studeasy Bharat Foundation (SBF), Navi Mumbai, to provide digital classrooms to 30 government schools across Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. This initiative is one of the key component of Arcil's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of education for underprivileged students and equipping them with the skills necessary for a future in the digital economy. Speaking on the initiative, Arcil MD & CEO Pallav Mohapatra said, "Arcil is proud to partner with Studeasy Bharat Foundation in this transformative initiative. By bringing modern educational technology to government schools, we are empowering students from under-privileged backgrounds with the tools they need to succeed in today's increasingly digital world. Our goal is to empower these students to not only excel academically but to emerge as the next generation of IT professionals and leaders, equipped with the skills and confidence to drive tomorrow's digital economy."

Speaking further on the initiative, Studeasy Co-founder & Director, Lehar Tawde said, "We are pleased to be supported by Arcil in our mission to provide Quality Education to Govt. school students. Our Blended Learning Program with Arcil benefits over 10,000 underprivileged students across 30 Govt. schools, spread over 3 States in India. The program brings to life the Government's vision to leverage technology to provide Govt. school students with Quality Education; not only in classrooms, but also at home, during their self-study time. Our association with Arcil has just started and, in time to come, we hope to empower Govt. school students across every State in India, and enable them to contribute to the India growth story."

Through this partnership, Arcil is supporting the implementation of a digital Classroom infrastructure, a powerful integration of low-cost, hyper-scalable technologies, designed to offer students in government schools a better learning experience. The project, which includes the installation of 55" Smart TVs in classrooms with an access to customised software that allows for the seamless delivery of educational content both in school and at home through SBF's Blended-Class Program. This unique model enables students from Classes 5-10 to access state-syllabi-based lectures, assessments, and educational videos in vernacular languages, ensuring an inclusive approach to learning.

In the initial three phases during 2024, digital classrooms were set up in 10 schools each across Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts in Haryana, Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, and schools in Goa. The program is designed to engage both students and teachers, with SBF sharing valuable learning insights based on students' progress to them and to Arcil to monitor progress of students and overall benefits of the programme. This data helps teachers refine their lesson plans, resulting in improved learning outcomes and educational development.

SBF's innovative approach aligns with Arcil's commitment to promoting educational equity. By providing digital infrastructure, the initiative bridges the gap between urban and rural education, offering students the opportunity to enhance their learning experience both inside and outside the classroom using the same software on their own/family digital platforms viz mobiles, computers etc.

With a strong focus on student engagement and teacher support, this program exemplifies Arcil's loterm vision of fostering a future-ready workforce. As India's digital economy continues to grow, Arcil's CSR efforts will remain dedicated to ensuring that students in rural areas are not left behind in this transformation.

