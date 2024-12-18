Arena Animation Launches 'Yuva Scholarships' to Make Students Employable and Future-ready

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Arena Animation, one of the leading animation institutes in the country and training brand of Aptech Limited, has launched its latest initiative "Yuva Scholarship" which offers online entrance exams, special limited scholarships across India to its students and interested aspirants in the field of animation, multimedia, VFX, game design and more.

Arena Animation, established in 1996, has been a household name for creative professionals with its centres present all over India. It offers a variety of relevant and comprehensive programs to make AVGC-XR students ready for their professional futures, namely through Animation Prime, VFX Prime, Broadcast Prime, Graphics Web Design & Development, Digital Advertising Design & Marketing, and UI/UX Design, and many more.

Offering up to 35% scholarship, this opportunity is ideal for students who are passionate about Animation, VFX, Game Design, Multimedia and more. This will not only help one to get an edge over the rest but also equip them with industry-ready skills that can open doors to exciting career opportunities across various fields of Media & Entertainment. A limited-time initiative till end of this year, Yuva Scholarships apply to career and professional courses only, for new students as well as an offers an opportunity for existing students to upskill themselves.

Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer (Global Business Retail), Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, Arena Animation said, "At Arena Animation, we believe in empowering the next generation of creative professionals by providing them with the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry. The launch of our 'Yuva Scholarships' initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and underscoring our vision of creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that supports the aspirations of every student. The government recently also has highlighted its vision for upskilling and focus on the Media & Entertainment sector, thus by offering these scholarships and tailored programs, Arena Animation is committed to training, skilling & education of this crucial sector for India. Our aim is to equip students with industry-ready skills, giving them a competitive edge and opening doors to a world of exciting career opportunities."

According to the FICCI EY M & E 2024, the Media and Entertainment (M & E) sector in India is experiencing substantial growth, with a predicted increase from INR 2.55 trillion to INR3.08 trillion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The animation segment grew by 6% in 2023, reaching INR 114 billion, while VFX expanded by 10% in India. Notably, the Indian M & E sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10%, contributing an additional INR 763 billion over the next three years. New media is expected to account for 61% of this growth, with animation and VFX contributing 9%, and television also adding 9%.

Start this journey today and secure the Yuva Scholarship with Arena Animation! First come first serve basis. Register now: www.flexiquiz.com/SC/N/arena-yuva-scholarship-print, Scan the QR Code below or give us a call 1800-266-0555 to know more.

Arena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Media & Entertainment education. Arena has an extensive network of centers and has trained over 4,50,000 students globally since its inception in 1996.

Arena offers industry relevant courses on Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, Augment Reality, Virtual Reality and Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools.

Arena's students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 2D/3D Designers, AV Editors, Technical Trainers, 3D Modellers, game designers, Multimedia Programmers, Compositors, Visualizers, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Technicolor, MPC, Dneg, Prime Focus, Crest Animation Studios, EFX, UTV Toons, Toonz Animation, Prasad Studio, Color Chips, Ramoji Film City, Green Gold Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, UshaKiron TV, Sony TV, Google India, TOI, DD Sports, Discovery Channel, Divya Bhaskar, Asianet Satellite Communications, ETV, NDTV, Zee Sports and Zee TV to name a few.

