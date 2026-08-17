Arun Icecreams Debuts at New York India Day Parade as US Presence Grows

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17: Arun Icecreams, the flagship ice cream brand from Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., has made its first-ever participation in the New York India Day Parade 2026, held on Madison Avenue, New York, on August 16, 2026.

As part of the celebrations, Arun Icecreams featured a specially designed parade float and consumer engagement booths along Madison Avenue, where the brand distributed more than 15,000 ice creams in a range of its popular flavours, including Butterscotch sandwich, Cream n cookies Donuts, Vanilla bites, Popitos kacha mango & Malai Kulfi.

The participation follows Arun Icecreams' recent expansion into the United States and represents the brand's first appearance at the New York India Day Parade. The event provides Arun Icecreams with an opportunity to strengthen its visibility in the US market and engage with a wider consumer audience as it expands its international presence.

With a strong legacy across South India and a product portfolio that has been enjoyed by generations of consumers, Arun Icecreams is continuing to expand its reach beyond India. The New York participation forms part of the brand's broader efforts to increase its presence in international markets and introduce its range of ice creams and flavours to consumers across geographies.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., said: "Arun Icecreams has been part of people's happy moments for many decades, and participating in New York's India Day Parade for the first time is a very special occasion for us. As we continue to strengthen our presence in the United States, this event gives us an opportunity to share the Arun Icecreams experience with a wider audience and introduce more consumers to the flavours that have been loved for generations. We remain grateful for the trust consumers have placed in Arun Icecreams over the years. With that same commitment to quality and delight, we look forward to taking the brand to more consumers across international markets and building our global journey step by step."

The New York debut highlights Arun Icecreams' growing international ambitions and its efforts to bring its wide range of ice creams and innovative flavours to consumers in global markets. The event provides a valuable platform to strengthen the brand's visibility in the United States and support its broader international expansion plans.

About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products -a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes. HAP Daily - With 4200+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar - A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.

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