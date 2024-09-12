ASBL Wins Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: ASBL, one of the leading new-age real estate development companies, has added another remarkable achievement to its list of accolades by winning the prestigious 'Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024' award at the Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards. The ceremony, held at Hyderabad, was attended by several distinguished figures from the real estate and business sectors, marking a significant moment for ASBL in its journey toward excellence in real estate development. The Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards celebrate excellence in business innovation, creativity, and leadership across the real estate industry. The "Property Powerplay" initiative, a central theme of the awards, recognizes and honors companies that have set new benchmarks in business and real estate development. ASBL's recognition is a testament to the company's relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in a highly competitive market. The significance of this award is further amplified as it comes from such a prestigious platform, recognizing outstanding contributions across various industries. ASBL's leadership in the real estate domain is underscored by this accolade, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of residential development.

Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO, ASBL, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Winning the 'Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024' at the Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards is a tremendous honor for us. It is not just a recognition of our team's hard work but also a validation of our commitment to delivering high-quality, housing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We believe that building homes is not just about constructing physical spaces but about creating communities where people feel connected, secure, and valued. This award will motivate us to continue raising the bar in delivering exceptional living experiences to our residents."

ASBL has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing innovative, community-oriented housing projects that cater to the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers. The company places a strong emphasis on affordable housing, ensuring that its developments are accessible to a broad range of buyers, while also focusing on providing superior community amenities and public spaces. Projects like ASBL Spectra and ASBL Loft in Hyderabad are prime examples of how the company integrates cuttiedge technology with thoughtful urban planning to create inclusive, vibrant neighborhoods that foster a sense of belonging.

In addition to its focus on residential development, ASBL is deeply committed to community engagement and social responsibility. The company works closely with local communities to ensure that its projects meet the needs of residents while contributing positively to the overall well-being of the area. ASBL's upcoming project, ASBL Landmark at Kukatpally Y Junction, is designed to cater to various demographics, including joint families and growing families, offering thoughtfully designed apartments with high-quality finishes that enhance the living experience. ASBL believes that real estate development should have a positive social and economic impact, and this philosophy drives its focus on innovation and loterm value creation.

This latest accolade serves as both recognition of ASBL's achievements and a source of inspiration for continued excellence. The 'Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024' award underscores ASBL's enduring commitment to setting new standards in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to expand its footprint, this recognition will undoubtedly propel ASBL toward even greater contributions to the real estate industry in the years to come.

About ASBL:

ASBL is a booming real estate company. Over the years, ASBL has carved a niche in the field of construction technology through robust backend systems in place. Their focus is delivering high-quality products in committed timelines.

In a short span, ASBL has successfully planned the construction of more than 6 Million Sq. Ft. of Residential Area in Hyderabad's top locations -Kokapet, Financial District and Gachibowli. The brand is seizing every opportunity to bring about distinct, avant-garde offerings to their patrons. ASBL's major projects include ASBL Loft, ASBL Spectra, and ASBL Spire which is currently ready for handover. With their feet firmly planted in the present, their strategy and firm virtue of customer-centricity ensures a future-ready outlook for the company.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)