Ashana and Krish at the Helm of Employee Engagement

PNN New Delhi [India], September 12: Once upon a time in the corporate jungle of attrition reviews and exit interviews, two heroes emerged with a vision sharper than the average HR exec armed with nothing but spreadsheets and coffee. Meet Ashana and Krish, the co-founders of AceNgage, who "Helped companies with the idea real reason why employees are leaving?". The Backstory: Brewing Ideas Over Coffee (and Lots of It) Before they became pioneers in Best Employee Engagement Company In India, Ashana and Krish grappled with challenging roles as People Managers in their previous organization. They faced high attrition rates, with employees often citing familiar reasons for their departure: better salary, more appealing opportunities, or other factors beyond the company's control. This left the organization with scant leverage to retain its talent, fostering a cycle of constant recruitment and loss.

During this period, the concept of employee engagement was gaining traction globally, yet it remained relatively nascent in India. Witnessing firsthand the limitations of conventional exit interviews, which rarely yielded actionable insights, Ashana and Krish saw a critical gap in how companies understood and addressed employee needs.

Determined to flip the script, Ashana and Krish dove into the deep end of research. They were like detectives in a crime drama, but instead of looking for whodunnit, they were figuring out "why leave it?" They transformed dry, forgettable exit chats into dynamic, ongoing conversations that made employees feel heard and valued.

This challenge sparked the birth of AceNgage. The founders ventured into the market with a bold proposition: to redefine the exit interview process into a more insightful, data-driven practice that could truly inform retention strategies. They approached potential clients with a question that soon resonated across the industry: "Can AceNgage transform your exit interviews into a tool for real change and retention?" The positive response was overwhelming, setting the stage for what would become a revolutionary player in the field of employee engagement in India.

Today, as AceNgage continues to grow, Ashana and Krish remain at the forefront, steering their team with humor, passion, and the occasional coffee-fueled brainstorming session. They're not just co-founders; they're storytellers, problem solvers, and, on a good day, part-time comedians.

The AceNgage Chronicles

Here at AceNgage, we don't just talk the talk; we walk the walk--and we listen really, really well while we're at it! Think of us as your corporate BFF who's there from the first "You're hired!" to the last "It's not you, it's me." Over the past 17 years, we've perfected the art of eavesdropping (professionally, of course!) on over 10 lakh employees from 300 thrilled clients. Yep, that's a lot of listening!

We're not just a company; we're a full-blown listening organization. From the moment a candidate whispers "yes" to that offer letter, right up to the bittersweet goodbye, we're there. Whether it's jazzing up the onboarding process with our New Hire Experience, getting the inside scoop with our Surveys, or making bold predictions with our, well, Predict--AceNgage has it all!

But here's the kicker--we do all this without turning into that annoying friend who won't stop asking questions at the wrong time. We're like the ninja of engagement; you won't see us, but we'll always be there, ensuring everything's smooth and everyone's happy.

So, let's get the conversation started. With AceNgage, you're not just improving numbers; you're making every hello and goodbye count!

So, what's next for our dynamic duo and their brainchild, AceNgage? Krish teases, "World domination, one engaged employee at a time." Ashana, with a smile, says, "As long as there's coffee, anything's possible."

Stay tuned, folks. With Ashana and Krish at the helm, the journey of AceNgage is bound to be anything but boring!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)