Ashwin Sheth Group presents 'FERN' at Sheth Vasant Lawns, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Ashwin Sheth Group, a leading real estate developer, known for crafting luxury residential developments in Mumbai, launches 'FERN', the last and the ninth tower of the Sheth Vasant Lawns project in Thane. Sheth Vasant Lawns is sprawled across 7 acres of landscape with eight aesthetically designed towers, the property is already home to over 550+ happy families.

FERN at Sheth Vasant Lawns offers an exquisite selection of 2, 3 and 4BHK residences, as well as Jodi apartments with a 32-floor storey building. 'FERN' epitomises luxury, privacy and convenience within the secure confines of a gated community starting from 840 sq. ft at 1.57 cr onwards. FERN is Vastu Compliant and the project has maximum privacy with only four apartments per floor. The buyers will enjoy the views of Yeoor Hills and the city view.

As per recent surveys and reports, in the years 2022 and 2023, Thane is the most searched location for buyers to buy their dream homes. Thane, once considered a distant suburb of Mumbai, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. It is now a thriving city with its own distinct identity. Located in the north-eastern part of the MMR, Thane boasts excellent connectivity to Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway and the Central Railway line. This connectivity has played a pivotal role in Thane's real estate growth, making it an attractive destination for both residential and commercial developments. A recent report by Savills India also pointed out that Thane witnessed a significant increase of three to eight per cent Year on Year (YoY) on account of consistent demand for completed as well as under-construction properties.

Commenting on the award-winning project, Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director of Ashwin Sheth Group, said "Building Thane-Platinum Belt was my dream and a vision to give the best to our home buyers with the ease of connectivity and nearby good infrastructure. Thane Platinum Belt has the best residential, retail, hospital and commercial development. Sheth Vasant Lawns was one of our first developments in Thane and we have successfully delivered eight towers. 'FERN', the newest and best addition to Sheth Vasant Lawns, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining luxury real estate and delivering an exceptional standard of living for the discerning homebuyer. Through our projects in the Thane Platinum Belt, including Vasant Lawns, we endeavour to provide world-class services and bespoke amenities to address every need and fulfil every aspiration. We constantly seek to unlock that potential and usher in a bold new era of elevated urban living in the Thane."

Commenting on the Launch FERN, Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Ashwin Sheth Group, said "With Vasant Lawns, we've successfully curated a blend of comfort and luxury for over 550+ happy families through strategic location and unparalleled amenities. The introduction of 'FERN' extends this legacy, offering an unmatched living experience. FERN isn't just a new tower; it's a symbol of modern living and a lucrative investment opportunity for NRI customers. We believe it will be a sought-after choice for homebuyers, renters, and those seeking a promising real estate investment in Thane."

An impressive 40 per cent of the Sheth Vasant Lawns property is dedicated to open green spaces. Incorporating 25+ best-in-class amenities, it provides boundless opportunities for recreation and relaxation, catering comprehensively to the diverse preferences of homebuyers. Nestled within Thane's Platinum Belt, the city's most coveted location, Vasant Lawns enjoys proximity to the vibrant Viviana Mall, offering a plethora of premium entertainment and retail options. Furthermore, its strategic location, just a few kilometres away from the esteemed Singhania School and the upcoming metro station, ensures unparalleled connectivity and convenience. The proximity to Jupiter Hospital offers residents expedient access to world-class healthcare facilities.

The Design Architect for FERN is P & T Consultants PTE LTD, Singapore and ACIPL. The Landscape Architect is Site Concepts International Pvt Ltd, Singapore and the RCC Consultant is J W Consultants LLP. 'FERN' embraces Biophilic design and spacious balconies, offering a peerless living experience and an exclusive urban retreat within the bustling cityscape. The expansive floor layouts, filled with natural light, optimise functionality while creating a sanctuary of comfort. With its contemporary design ethos, superior construction quality, and meticulously planned landscapes, 'FERN' by Ashwin Sheth Group sets a new benchmark in luxurious living.

The project has been registered via the MahaRERA registration number: P51700003655 under registered projects.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, established in 1987, is a leading real estate developer in India and Dubai, known for its unique designs and contemporary thinking. With over 80+ luxury projects globally, including landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde in Prabhadevi and Montana in Mulund to a few, the group has partnered with leading consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction to create value for its customers. The brand has nestled over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and crafted over 38 million sq. Ft. of assets. Led by visionary leader Ashwin Sheth, the group has over three decades of experience in the business. Sheth was also bestowed with the 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' by Fortune Leadership award in 2023. The company is on an expansion spree and has received numerous industry accolades, including the 'Most Preferred Brand of 2023' and 'Developer of the Year 2023'.

