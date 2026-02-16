ASM Chairman's Digital Twin Address Launches a Massive AI Skilling Drive Aligned with the National Mission

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: In a defining moment for Indian education, the ASM Group of Institutes launched the ASM AI Fest 2026 on 9 February with a historic technological demonstration: a simultaneous keynote address delivered across 10 campuses by the AI Digital Twin of Chairman Dr. Sandeep Pachpande.

While the real Dr. Pachpande watched from the wings, his hyper-realistic AI avatar addressed thousands of students, faculty, and staff, marking the beginning of a comprehensive institutional transformation.

The initiative is strategically designed as a force multiplier for the Government of India's 'IndiaAI Mission' and 'Digital India' vision. By embedding AI into the daily fabric of education--from classroom teaching to institutional administration-- ASM is directly contributing to the Prime Minister's goal of establishing India as a global hub for skilled AI talent.

The launch sets the stage for the ASM AI Fest, running through 28 February. It is one of the region's largest skilling initiatives, engaging over 6,000 stakeholders--including students, faculty, and significantly, non-teaching administrative staff--in immersive, hands-on AI training. Centered on the theme 'Learning Today. Leading Tomorrow', the festival seeks to shift academic culture from passive awareness to active AI adoption across teaching, research, learning methodologies, and institutional administration.

By embedding AI into the daily fabric of education, ASM aims to ensure that every graduating student develops an 'AI-First' mindset -- not as a replacement for human capability, but as a force multiplier for it.

Moving beyond standard curriculum, the fest employs world-class AI experts to conduct workshops that focus on real-world application. The objective is to ensure that every ASM graduate possesses an 'AI-First Mindset', viewing AI not as a competitor, but as an empowerment tool.

The AI Fest marks the beginning of a sustained transformation roadmap supported by:

* Institute-wise ASM AI Task Forces to drive long-term implementation

* Establishment of the upcoming ASM AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for advanced training and research

* Deployment of the in-house developed Navdrishti App, an automated student lifecycle management platform beginning with AI-enabled placement modules and expanding into academics and finance

* Launch of PGDM Dual Specialisation Programs with AI integration

Together, these initiatives demonstrate that ASM's AI movement is not a short-term celebration, but a sustained transformation agenda.

"The fear is that AI will replace people. Our philosophy is different: People who use AI will replace those who don't," Dr. Pachpande added. "This summit ensures our students and faculty are on the winning side of that equation."

The ASM AI Fest will conclude on 28 February 2026 with a grand closing ceremony across all institutions. Under the Chairman's leadership, the Directors, Deans, and Principals of the group have spearheaded this massive logistical feat, positioning ASM as a pioneer in the AI-integrated education space--offering prospective students a future-ready academic environment aligned with India's national AI vision.

What makes this initiative particularly significant for prospective students and parents is that AI adoption at ASM is not limited to a single program or department. It spans across the entire academic ecosystem of the group.

Across ASM's diverse portfolio of programs in multiple institutes --including MBA, PGDM, MCA, Engineering, Undergraduate courses, and School & Junior College education--AI is being systematically integrated to future-proof every learner.

This means students across:

* MBA & PGDM learn AI-driven business analytics, marketing automation, and financial modelling at ASM's IBMR, ASM's IPS, ASM's IIBR

* MCA & Engineering students work with machine learning tools, AI coding assistants, and real-world AI projects at ASM's IBMR, ASM's Nextgen Technical Campus

* Undergraduates use AI for entrepreneurship, digital business, and data-driven decision-making at ASM's CSIT

* School & Junior College students receive foundational AI literacy and ethical awareness at an early stage at ASM's GEMS, ASM's EMPROS International School, ASM's CSIT Junior College, ASM's GJC

For students seeking admission in 2026 and beyond, ASM positions itself not just as an academic institution--but as an AI-enabled learning ecosystem where curriculum, pedagogy, evaluation, research, and placements are progressively being aligned with emerging technologies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904495/ASM_AI_Fest_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904494/ASM_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)