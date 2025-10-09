Assam Govt Appoints Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Art of Living Social Projects Founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, to the State-Level Committee

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 9: In a significant recognition of its expertise in water conservation and water pollution mitigation, The Art of Living Social Projects has been entrusted by the Government of Assam with advisory responsibilities for the sustainable management and rejuvenation of urban water bodies in the state. Shri Prasana Prabhu has been appointed as an Expert Member of the State-Level Committee formed under the Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Act, 2024.

The committee, chaired by the Minister-in-Charge of Housing & Urban Affairs and comprising senior officials and representatives from key local bodies such as the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, will oversee the regulation, protection, cleaning, beautification, conservation, reclamation, regeneration, restoration, and construction of water bodies. Through this platform, Art of Living Social Projects will provide its expertise in pollution mitigation and ecological revival, strengthening Assam's efforts in sustainable urban water management.

Welcoming his appointment to the state-level Committee, Shri Prasana Prabhu said, "This appointment reinforces our commitment to restoring water bodies and enhancing water security across India."

Driving Water Conservation Across India

The Art of Living Social Projects is leading major water conservation initiatives across India, enhancing water security and restoring ecosystems in states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. Rivers rejuvenated include Naganadhi, Palar, Kumudvathi, Vedavathi, and Kosi across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Community engagement is key, with locals trained in water conservation and afforestation drives that enhance groundwater recharge, support biodiversity, reduce soil erosion, and provide a multitude of ecosystem services. To date, over 174 billion litres of water have been conserved through the restoration of 72 rivers, rivulets, streams, and tributaries, supported by over 1,05,000 recharge structures, benefiting more than 3.45 crore people across 20,000 villages.

Nature-Based Solutions for Water Pollution

Art of Living Social Projects is also advancing water pollution mitigation through Nature-based Solutions (NbS). Its flagship JalShudhi initiative is a decentralized, eco-friendly wastewater treatment system that leverages phytoremediation, bioculture and physical interventions.

JalShudhi Bioculture is a fermented plant-based extract that removes odour in a very short span of time. It effectively reduces the key parameters like BOD, COD, and TSS by over 90%. Phytoremediation using wetlands is an approach that treats polluted water including heavy metals and micropollutants.

The wetlands with plants like Vetiver, Canna, Colocasia and Cyperus among others support biodiversity along with improving the dissolved Oxygen content of water. First piloted at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, JalShudhi has rejuvenated more than 152 water bodies across India.

(AOL-SSRDP & AOL-SSIAST)

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Social Projects (through AOL-SSIAST and AOL-SSRDP) is transforming rural India and beyond. To date:

Water Conservation: Over 1,05,000 recharge structures built and over 174 billion litres of water conserved, benefiting 3.45 crore people across 20,000 villages.

Water Pollution Mitigation: 152 water bodies restored through JalShudhi including 102 temple ponds in Chennai, 11 drains in Agra, 24 drains in Pune, and the Barapulla drain in Delhi-NCR.

Agriculture & Environment: 3 million farmers trained in natural farming across 24 states; 100 million trees planted in 36 countries.

Skill Development & Livelihoods: Over 4.75 lakh youth trained at 147+ centres; 45+ ITIs upgraded; 25 FPOs formed.

Education & Health: 473+ Smart Schools benefit 95.5K+ children; 50+ AOL Medetel Health diagnostic units operate nationwide.

Rehabilitation & Community Development: 10K+ inmates skilled in 49+ prisons; 665 border villages developed.

Waste Management & Sustainability: Zero-waste energy converts waste to electricity; Jagapawani reduces pollution.

Through these initiatives, Art of Living Social Projects nurtures people, planet, and future generations.

