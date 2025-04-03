Assurance Intl Limited relaunches ACDelco brand aftermarket products under Licensing Partnership with General Motors in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 3: Assurance Intl Limited is pleased to announce the partnership with General Motors (GM), the iconic American automotive company for relaunch of GM renowned aftermarket brand, ACDelco, in the Indian market. As a leading company, Assurance Intl Limited is known for its excellence in lubricants oil & automotive parts in India. This relaunch is part of strategic official partnership, leveraging Assurance Intl's expertise in reintroducing a wide range of ACDelco aftermarket products, including high-quality lubricants oil and batteries, aimed at setting new standards in the Indian automotive aftermarket.

The ACDelco brand, synonymous with quality and reliability globally, is now positioned to serve the evolving demands of Indian consumers through Assurance Intl's strong distribution and retail network. This partnership aims to capture a meaningful share of the market overtime, underscoring a commitment to delivering exceptional performance and reliability in auto components across India.

Assurance Intl Limited, a trusted name in automotive distribution, has a vast network and extensive experience in delivering high-quality products and services. This licensing partnership will leverage Assurance's established infrastructure, including local distribution hubs and a nationwide service network, to provide customers with superior products and comprehensive after-sales support.

Sandeep Mahajan, Executive Chairman at Assurance Intl, expresses his excitement to partner with GM to relaunch ACDelco in India, stating "India is one of the most important automotive markets in the world, and with ACDelco, we are committed to providing high-performance, reliable products to Indian customers. This partnership allows us to deliver on our promise of quality, durability, and affordability, ensuring that vehicle owners across India have access to the very best in automotive care."

Mahajan further emphasized ACDelco's rich legacy, stating, "With over a century of delivering world-class automotive solutions, ACDelco stands for trust, quality, and innovation. Since 1916, it has been at the forefront of automotive advancements. Bringing this heritage to India, we are confident that our collective expertise will empower vehicle owners with reliable products and set new benchmarks for quality in the Indian aftermarket."

"We are thrilled to partner with GM in bringing ACDelco to Indian consumers," said Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director at Assurance Intl Limited. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering world-class automotive products that prioritize durability, safety, and quality."

The range of products is officially launched and available to customers through distribution channels by mid- January 2025. Both companies are confident to set a new standard in the industry, delivering outstanding value and satisfaction to our customers.

About Assurance Intl Limited: Assurance Intl Limited, a leading manufacturing and marketing company for automotive products such as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories and spare parts. Assurance has a presence in multiple countries like Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh. For more information about Assurance Intl Limited, & ACDelco Lubricants and Batteries visit www.assuranceintl.com / www.acdelcoparts.in

About General Motors: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive leader known for designing, building, and selling cars, trucks, and related automotive components. Known for iconic brands such as Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, GM is committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality transportation solutions to customers worldwide. GM has a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation in the automotive industry. For more information about General Motors, visit www.gm.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)