ASU introduces London-based global education pathway for Indian students

New Delhi [India], January 23: Arizona State University (ASU) on Thursday introduced ASU London to India. ASU London offers a new higher education model aimed at providing Indian students a globally integrated academic pathway spanning the United Kingdom and the United States.

The announcement was made at an event in New Delhi attended by policymakers, education leaders, partner universities and international education bodies. The engagement was led by Dr. Chris Howard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Arizona State University, and focused on evolving models of global higher education and student mobility.

ASU London has been positioned as a two-country academic pathway that combines UK-accredited undergraduate education with progression opportunities into postgraduate study at Arizona State University in the US. The model is designed to integrate British academic rigour with American strengths in applied learning, innovation and industry engagement.

"ASU London reflects our long-standing commitment to rethinking global higher education," Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University, said in a statement. "By integrating British academic standards with American strengths in applied learning, we are creating a global education experience that prepares students for opportunity, mobility and impact."

Under the model, qualified Indian students can pursue a UK-accredited bachelor's degree, with guaranteed entry for all successful graduates to a master's degree programme at Arizona State University in the United States.

Speaking on ASU's engagement with Indian stakeholders, Dr. Chris Howard said students in India are increasingly looking for education pathways that balance academic depth with real-world relevance.

"Students in India are actively seeking global education pathways that combine academic rigour with practical learning. ASU London reflects our commitment to supporting those aspirations through globally connected degree programmes," Howard said.

According to the university, ASU London is structured around Arizona State University's academic architecture, with aligned curricula, progression pathways and quality benchmarks across education systems. The institution aims to offer students clarity and continuity as they transition between countries and academic environments.

ASU London operates as an independent, UK-accredited higher education institution and has charitable status in the UK. It is founded and supported by Arizona State University along with its global partner Cintana Education, which works with universities worldwide to develop and manage new education models.

The institution offers students the opportunity to study in London, ranked among the world's top three student cities in the QS Best Student Cities 2026, while gaining access to internationally recognised postgraduate degrees from Arizona State University, which ranks in the top 1 per cent of universities globally, according to the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) 2025.

Arizona State University has been ranked the No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for 11 consecutive years. The university's annual research expenditure exceeds $1 billion, and it is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group of leading research institutions in North America.

ASU officials said the introduction of ASU London reflects a broader shift in international education towards integrated global pathways, with a growing focus on student outcomes, mobility and employability in an increasingly interconnected education landscape.

