At Palitana, Jain Monk P. P. Panyas Shri Labdhivallabh Vijay Will Create History by Being Appointed Acharya at a Young Age

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: The sacred Jain pilgrimage site Palitana will witness an unforgettable and auspicious moment on the morning of 23rd November, when Panyas Shri Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj will be bestowed with the revered Acharya Pad. This unique and historic ceremony will take place at the holy grounds of Siddhvadh Mahatirth in Palitana.

Panyas Bhagwant Shri Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj is currently 37 years old, but he took diksha at the tender age of eight. He has now completed 29 years in monkhood. Being appointed to the Acharya position at such a young age is itself remarkable, and Acharya Shrimad Vijay Rashmiratnasurishwarji Maharaj Saheb will confer this honour at the sacred Siddhvadh Tirth.

Panyaspravar Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj has lived his monastic life with limited interaction, deep dedication to the welfare of the Jain Sangh, and an unwavering commitment to study. In his life, resolve has always been above personal identity, and peaceful, dedicated action above fame.

The Acharyapad ceremony will be held in the august presence of more than 200 monks and nuns. A large gathering of devotees is expected to witness this divine occasion. As soon as news of the ceremony spread, feelings of reverence and devotion surged in the hearts of shravaks, shravikas, upasaks, and the entire Jain community. The ceremony will be conducted with utmost peace, discipline, and the humble dignity of the Guru tradition.

Although the Acharya installation is on 23rd November, the spiritual events begin a day earlier. On 22nd November, at 6 AM, an Open Sky Meditation session will be held. Later, at 9 AM, devotees will be introduced to "An Unknown Facet" of Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj's life. In the evening at 7 PM, a devotional event titled "Namo Aiyariyanam" will be held, celebrating the glory of Acharyas.

Against the sacred backdrop of Shatrunjay Giriraj, the historic Acharya installation ceremony will take place on 23rd November at exactly 4 PM. Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj is known as a powerful orator whose words and thoughts often move devotees to tears.

The Suripad, that is, the Acharyapad, is the third and a highly exalted rank in the Jain monastic hierarchy. It is a position where virtue, merit, and purity converge. It is a spiritual state where negative karma cannot enter. It shows the path to liberation and guides those who have lost their way. The Acharyapad is not a symbol of fame, authority, or grandeur--it is a responsibility accepted with humility, representing tradition, discipline, and the highest ideals of monkhood.

Thousands of dedicated devotees are eager to witness these sacred moments organised by devoted Guru-bhaktas.

It is also worth noting that Siddhvadh Mahatirth recently witnessed the profound spiritual practice of Updhaan Tap, whose Moksha Mala will be held on 21st November. Updhaan Tap is the festival of detaching from the 'other' and becoming one with the 'self'.

Under the guidance of Param Tapasvi P. P. Acharya Hemvallabhsurishwarji Maharaj, P. P. Panyas Shri Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj, and P. P. Panyas Shri Yashratnavijay Maharaj, a unique celebration of Paryushan was organised at Siddhvadh. With the guidance of 175 monks and nuns, over 1100 devotees observed 21 hours of silence daily. They renounced mobile phones for nearly two months and engaged in six hours of study daily.

Panyas Labdhivallabh Vijayji Maharaj deepened the essence of monastic life--peace, gentleness, and discipline--through silence, self-restraint, study, and guidance.

During this monsoon period, 800 devotees participated in Updhaan Tap, and 380 devotees will complete their Moksha Mala on 21.11.2025. The entire Chaturmasya spiritual event was sponsored by Mumbai's Matushri Hiralaxmiben Khantilal Shah, representing the Chandan family.

