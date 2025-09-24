Aurora 3.0 at XLRI: Shaping Future-Ready Product Leaders with Purpose and Innovation

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 24: XLRI Jamshedpur, India's oldest B-school with a 75-year legacy of management excellence, hosts Aurora 3.0, its annual flagship product management conclave organized by the PGDM (General Management) batch of 2025-26. With the theme "Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World", the conclave explored pressing issues in product leadership from the rise of Agentic AI to building resilient strategies, ethical innovations and career pivots in a dynamic marketplace.

XLRI's academic leadership opened the event with a traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony including Dr. Sanjay K. Patro (Dean Academics), Dr. P. C. Padhan (Associate Dean, GM Programmes), Dr. Sunil Kumar Sarangi (Co-Convenor, Placements and CEO, XCEED) and Dr. Giridhar Ramachandran (Associate Dean, XLRI Online Learning), alongside industry leaders and distinguished speakers.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sanjay K. Patro emphasized that "Product management today is at the heart of organizations, where strategic agility and fast-paced decision-making define leadership." Dr. Giridhar Ramachandran urged students to embrace problem framing, quick turnarounds and managing stakeholder trade-offs as key skills for the future.

The day featured four high-impact panel discussions:

1. The Agentic Future: Product Evolution in the Age of AI

Mr. Prakash Kumar, Director of Product Management, Google

Ms. Shruti Jain, Director, Publicis Sapient

Mr. Abhishek Kumar, Head of Product, Ajio

Mr. Rahul Jain, Director of Product, Razorpay

Mr. Pavan Kumar, Senior Director, ServiceNow

Mr. Harshil Desai, Product Leader, Optum

They shared insights on responsible AI adoption, personalization, fraud detection and inclusive technology.

2. Leading Products When the Ground Shifts: Strategies for Resilience and Relevance

Mr. Manish Sharma, Senior VP, Pine Labs

Mr. Arvind Nair, Head of Product, Tata Digital

Ms. Pooja Bhatnagar, Director of Product Management, SAP

Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Manager, Expedia

Mr. Rohit Mehta, Strategy Consultant

Panellists highlighted strategies to balance speed, adoption, and resilience during market volatility.

3. Product with Purpose: Ethical and Sustainable Technology for a Responsible Future

Mr. Vivek Rao, Co-Founder, GreenTech Solutions

Ms. Ananya Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, FutureTech

Mr. Arjun Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Social Impact Tech

Ms. Shreya Gupta, Head of Responsible Innovation, Infosys

They stressed aligning profitability with people and planet, advocating ethical innovation and user-focused design.

4. From Doing to Leading to Redefining: Career Pivots and Failures that Future-Proof Product Leaders

Mr. Siddharth Mishra, Senior Product Manager, Zomato

Ms. Kavita Sharma, Director of Product, Amadeus

Mr. Rohan Kapoor, VP Product, OpenText

Mr. Aditya Verma, Global Product Head, Joveo

Panellists shared inspiring stories of failure, resilience and reinvention.

The Prodzion Committee concluded the conclave by delivering the Vote of Thanks guided by Dr. Kanagaraj Ayyalusamy and Mr. Shownu Winstington. The committee expressed gratitude to the distinguished panellists, XLRI leadership and the student community for their active participation and conclave's success.

Speaking on the success of Aurora 3.0, XLRI leadership reiterated the institute's commitment to preparing leaders who blend innovation with responsibility, staying true to its ethos of "For the Greater Good."

