AVPL International Honored with Award of Excellence from HSRLM for Outstanding Performance at CxO Meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: AVPL International is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Award of Excellence by the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) for recognition of its outstanding performance in DDU-GKY skill training during FY 2023-24 at the recent CxO meet. The event, held under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme, took place in Faridabad, Haryana.

The CxO meet, a significant event aimed at evaluating the performance of Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under the DDU-GKY scheme and discuss the further steps to make the DDU-GKY mission more successful. The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of Development and Panchayat Haryana as Chief Guest, Dr Amrinder Kaur-IFS (Retd.), CEO of HSRLM, Krishna Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State Cooperation, and S.K. Tiwari, Director (Skills), Ministry of Rural Development India. The meet brought together key stakeholders to review the performance and impact of various Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under the DDU-GKY scheme.

Out of 54 PIAs operating under HSRLM, nine were honored with the Award of Excellence for their exceptional contributions to skill training and placement of students. AVPL International stood out for its exemplary efforts in transforming the lives of rural youth through its comprehensive skill development programs.

AVPL International was among the nine PIAs recognized for their exceptional contributions to skilling, training, and placing students in high-paying jobs across different sectors. The success stories shared at the event highlighted the transformative impact of these programs on students from remote rural households. Key members from AVPL - Yash Sahu and Project Head and Abhishek Shukla, Quality Executive were present at the CxO meet along with the alumni.

The Award of Excellence underscores AVPL International's commitment to empowering young individuals from farming communities and those with agricultural backgrounds through comprehensive skill development initiatives. The company's dedication to quality training, Placement and innovative solutions has significantly contributed to the success of the DDU-GKY program.

Preet Sandhuu, Co-founder & Chairperson, AVPL International states, "We are honored to receive this Award of Excellence from HSRLM. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the incredible potential of the youth we train. At AVPL International, we are committed to create more and more Drone Entrepreneurs under HSRLM to empower rural youths. Our training will be residential and focused on making people job ready for the Drone Ecosystem across the globe."

AVPL International is a prominent leader in the drone ecosystem, dedicated to uplift rural youth, and provides international and competitive training aimed at global employment. They offer comprehensive services including Drone and Skill Training, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Drone Manufacturing, alongside a network of agri-input retail outlets. AVPL International is also destined to open 85000 Farmer's City agri input shops along with 65000 Drone entrepreneurs across India to provide all agriculture solutions to farmers. AVPL is upgrading drone manufacturing units with a capacity of 2000 drones per month along with development of tech platforms Farmer's City and Drone Planet. Recently AVPL has entered into collaboration with NSDC (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India) for establishing 20 World Skill and Incubation Hubs (WSIH) and 50 Global Skill and Incubation Hubs (GSIH) across 12 states for Diploma and certificate programs on Drones, IOT, Agriculture and allied sectors to promote the international placements for indian youth.These programs will also have certificate programs prestigious from NSDC partner IITs /IIMs.

AVPL's VIRAJ drone recently got type certification from the Director general of Civil Aviation for 10 ltr agriculture drone. Also 16 ltr medium drone and surveillance drone has been submitted for type certification to DGCA. AVPL has planned to enter the defence and surveillance sector in the next 18-24 months. They have partnered with IFFCO for spraying pesticides in 50,00,000 acres of land in 8 states. Recently, AVPL International has joined hands with IIT Kanpur in a strategic partnership to develop cutting-edge drones for transforming global agriculture, addressing key challenges faced by large-scale landholders.

The Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM) is an autonomous society established to implement the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in Haryana. The mission focuses on empowering poor and vulnerable sections of rural society by promoting livelihood opportunities and enabling the poor to overcome socio-economic barriers through collective action and participation.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) aims to skill rural youth and provide them with sustainable employment. It is part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), designed to reduce poverty and contribute to the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' campaign. The scheme targets over 55 million poor rural youth, providing them with regular, well-paying jobs.

