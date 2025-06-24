AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers Unveils 'Sampradhaya' - A Grand Tribute to South Indian Bridal Traditions

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers, a legacy brand renowned for purity and craftsmanship, proudly presents the launch of its exquisite collection, 'Sampradhaya', celebrating the timeless bridal traditions of South India. The majestic unveiling took place at the historic Ganjam Mantapa, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

A Celebration of Heritage 'Sampradhaya' is a heartfelt tribute to the sacred traditions that define South Indian weddings. The collection honors the cultural richness passed down through generations, offering today's brides an opportunity to wear their legacy with pride.

"Sampradhaya is not just a collection, it is our tribute to the traditions that define the South Indian wedding." Said A.B.S. Sanjjay, Managing Director

"Every piece in Sampradhaya is born from a story of customs, rituals, and the grace of a bride stepping into a new life." Said S. Sauhmya, Joint Managing Director

"This collection bridges the old and the new, crafted for every bride who dreams of tradition reimagined." Said A.V.R. Siddhanth, Director

"Sampradhaya reflects our passion to tell stories through gold." Said A.V.R. Shree Smaran, Director

The evening featured a bridal fashion show curated by Karun Raman, showcasing the resplendence of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayali bridal cultures. Showstoppers Dhanya Ramkumar and Vaamshi Uday brought the collection to life on the runway. Guests were also treated to a soulful flute recital by Raj Chandran Palakkad, adding a spiritual dimension to the celebration of South Indian femininity and tradition.

As part of the celebratory launch, AVR Swarna Mahal is extending exclusive offers across all stores starting 22nd June 2025. Gold - Flat ₹4,000 OFF per 10 grams, Diamonds - Save up to ₹20,000, EF VVS starting at just ₹31,900 per carat, Solitaires starting from ₹47,900, Silver - 0% wastage & making charges on BIS Hallmark silver articles and anklets, Vendi Silver - Receive a FREE gold coin on purchases above ₹10,000. These offers are valid for a limited time across all AVR Swarna Mahal stores in Chennai, Bangalore, Salem, Erode, Hosur, Dharmapuri, and more.

The Sampradhaya collection is now available across all 20 AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers showrooms in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Visit avrswarnamahal.com to explore the collection. With 97 glorious years of legacy, AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers is committed to celebrating every bride's journey with unmatched craftsmanship and authenticity.

