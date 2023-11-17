Away & Co Unveils "Away for Love" - Redefining Romance with Exceptional Honeymoon and Couple only Experiences

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 17: Away & Co has introduced an exclusive and highly specialist product line called "Away for Love", designed to redefine romance for couples seeking exceptional honeymoon and romantic getaway experiences. With a focus on curating one-of-a-kind journeys, Away for Love promises to take couples on unforgettable journeys to legendary and exotic destinations. All with the only promise of creating lifelong memories.

Honeymoons have long been a cornerstone of Away & Co's product line, and the recent years have seen an increasing demand for exceptional honeymoon experiences. Couples seeking to break, away from the ordinary and escape the cliched beach or typical European city based honeymoon destinations have found their perfect match in "Away for Love". This unique program focuses on couples of all ages in search of exotic, off-the-beaten-path experiences, or just looking to reignite their connection through shared adventures.

Commenting on the launch of "Away for Love", Ruchi Kohli, Chief of The Experience at Away & Co, stated, "Recognizing that travel is about more than just reaching a destination, our "Away for Love'' experiences immerse travelers in unparalleled experiences that create lifelong memories. Our commitment to providing guests with exceptional, fully customized experiences ensures that no two trips are ever the same. Discover a new standard of romantic travel with Away & Co and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Away & Co's 'Away for Love' offers a distinctive, consultative, and collaborative approach to trip planning, ensuring that each journey is tailored to the couple's specific desires. No off-the-shelf programs are available, and the choice of destinations is entirely based on the preferences and dreams of the guests. Away & Co does not offer "itineraries" unless they are engaged to by the guests, through a planning deposit which is fully adjustable with the final price. This policy ensures the specialists time is spent on crafting each aspect of the journey for Away & Co's loyal guests.

Away & Co operates globally and continually expands its portfolio of destinations. The company's focus remains on legendary and exotic locations. Their experiential escapades promise incredible and unparalleled experiences, making "Away for Love" the ultimate choice for couples seeking a romantic adventure.

For more information, please visit: www.awayandco.com.

