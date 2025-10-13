AXA to support STEM education of nearly 10,000 girls in India by 2030

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: AXA announced its commitment to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education of nearly 10,000 girls from underprivileged backgrounds across India by 2030 as part of its 'Dare To Thrive' initiative. Supported the technology education of 2,500 girls in the last few years through scholarship grants, establishment of computer labs and distribution of desktop computers among others. Partnered with Pune-based Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) to support the STEM education of 40 girls across Bengaluru and Pune officially launching the Dare to Thrive initiative, celebrating the 40 years of AXA Group.

As part of this initiative, AXA Global Business Services will work with ecosystem partners and NGOs to identify and train girl students interested in pursuing STEM education through scholarship grants, the establishment of computer labs, and the distribution of desktop computers among others. The company announced its partnership with Pune-based Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) to support the STEM education of 40 girls across Bengaluru and Pune, celebrating the 40 years of AXA Group. In the last few years, AXA Global Business Services has empowered over 2,500 girls through various industry partnerships and aims to accelerate its efforts towards this direction.

The 'Dare To Thrive' initiative was launched by Alexander Vollert, Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of AXA Group Operations, Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru and Michele Rochefort, CEO of AXA Global Business Services in an event at AXA GBS' Bengaluru office.

At AXA Global Business Services, inclusion guides day-to-day actions, by supporting individuals facing social and economic challenges to reach their full potential, ensuring that protection is not a privilege, but a right for all. Through education, digital empowerment and community support, the company enables accelerated growth and opportunities for those who need it the most.

"As a global leader in insurance, the AXA Group along with our various entities such as AXA Global Business Services is dedicated to empowering communities and our social responsibilities are designed as a laboratory for philanthropic innovation. Our ambition to support the STEM education of over 10,000 girls from underprivileged backgrounds in India over the next 5 years is aimed at contributing to a broader societal transformation and creating a more inclusive world by promoting girl child education and enhancing their employability. This is at the core of AXA's purpose: protect what matters," said Alexander Vollert, Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of AXA Group Operations.

Michele Rochefort, CEO of AXA Global Business Services, said, "We believe in the power of togetherness to bring about a change in the communities around us and are proud to reaffirm our conviction with the launch of the 'Dare to Thrive' initiative to help transform the lives of thousands of young girls. We are excited about this journey where we can drive the digital inclusion of girl students and help support less privileged households. For many years, our employees have committed volunteering hours and their expert skills to empower communities. As a skills-first organization, this commitment is an extension of the learning and development programs for our own employees where we invest heavily to enable them to upskill and reskill."

"Our mission is to empower young individuals, particularly girls from smaller towns with the requisite skill sets, training, and opportunities that they need to build self-confidence and become employable. We are thrilled to partner with AXA in their 'Dare to Thrive' initiative and are confident of bringing transformational changes in the lives of these students," said Ketan Deshpande, CEO of FUEL.

About AXA Global Business Services

AXA Global Business Services (AXA GBS) is a part of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance headquartered in Paris, France. AXA Group employs over 154,000 employees across 51 countries, and AXA Global Business Services (GBS) has around 4,500 employees based in India, Morocco and the UK. AXA GBS provides business and technology services covering insurance operations, corporate functions such as finance, human resources and procurement to AXA entities worldwide. Through its expertise in technology and data, AI and automation services, AXA GBS plays a pivotal role in enabling cutting-edge services and driving digital transformation across the organization.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 154,000 employees serving more than 95 million clients in 50 countries. In 2024, IFRS17 revenues amounted to Euro 110.3 billion and IFRS17 underlying earnings to Euro 8.1 billion. AXA had Euro 983 billion in assets under management, including assets managed on behalf of third parties, as of December 31, 2024.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

