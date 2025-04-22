Bakingo All Ready to Treat Mango Fans with Summer Collection "Not So Aam Love"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 22: Bakingo, the leading online bakery known for its innovative dessert offerings, is set to captivate mango lovers with its exclusive "Not So Aam Love" Mango Collection. This limited-edition collection features desserts crafted with real mango chunks, delivering the authentic, rich taste of mangoes in every bite. Available only for a short period, Bakingo's cake & dessert collection offers a tropical escape to those nostalgic for the sweet, juicy fruit that marks the Indian summer.

The collection features a thoughtfully curated lineup of mango-infused indulgences, each one a celebration of summer. Highlights include the all-new mango chocolate cake, where velvety chocolate meets the tangy brightness of mango in every bite. The mango coconut bento cake delivers a tropical delight in a compact form, blending creamy coconut with juicy mango. For those who crave something airy yet rich, the Mango Mousse Cake offers a light, whipped experience that melts on the tongue. Rounding off the collection is the decadent Mango Tres Leches, a classic sponge soaked in three kinds of milk, reimagined with a bold mango twist.

Along with these, other desserts like Mango Cheesecake, Mango Naked Cake, Mango Cake, Mango Jar Cakes, and Pastries are part of the collection. Each dessert has been thoughtfully curated to offer a perfect balance of texture, flavour, and the tropical zing that defines mango season. In total, the collection features 11 unique products that capture the magic of mangoes in every bite.

"Mangoes have always been a part of our lives, evoking cherished memories of family, laughter, and love," said Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder of Bakingo. "For each one of us, there's a mango memory whether it's the family fight for the last piece or the secret stash saved by our mothers. This collection is our way of capturing those moments and translating them into a range of desserts that feel like summer, using the freshest mango chunks to bring that authentic, juicy flavour in every bite."

To make this limited-edition collection even more accessible, Bakingo's seamless delivery services across the country ensures that these tropical delights are just a click away. In addition to the website, the collection is also available for easy ordering via online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, bringing the flavours of summer straight to your doorstep, wherever you are.

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 30+ cities in India.

