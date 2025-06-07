Bank of Maharashtra's P. Ananya Sree to Play for India at AVC Women's Nations Cup in Vietnam

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Bank of Maharashtra, a premier public sector Bank in the country, proudly announces the selection of P. Ananya Sree, an employee of the Bank and member of its Women's Volleyball Team. The Volleyball Federation of India has selected Ananya to represent India in the International event. The AVC Women's Nations Cup 2025 is being held in Vietnam, from 7th to 14th June 25.

Congratulating Ms Ananya on this remarkable achievement, Nidhu Saxena, MD & CEO of the Bank, stated, "We are proud of Ms Ananya Sree's achievement and are delighted with her selection to represent India on the international platform. Her achievement highlights the multifaceted talent within our organisation and brings great honour to the Bank. We wish her all success in the upcoming championships and for her bright sporting career ahead."

Ananya's selection is a testament to her dedication, talent, and sporting excellence. Known for her dynamic presence on the court and consistent performance, she has been an inspiration to her colleagues and a role model for young athletes across the country.

In addition, we are happy to share that from the 70 eligible players shortlisted, two more members of our Women's Volleyball team, Ms Janani Devendran and Ms Mariya Shaibi have also qualified in the top 22 players for the championship.

The bank has taken a significant stride in promoting sports and empowering women by recruiting a dedicated Women's Volleyball Team through a rigorous screening and trial process. A total of 12 meritorious players were inducted into the Bank's workforce on 26th August 24, marking a proud moment for both the Bank and the sporting community. The Bank is committed to nurturing these talented athletes by providing comprehensive support including state-of-art infrastructure, advanced training facilities and support of coaching from the best coaches available in India. This initiative reflects the Bank's vision to encourage sporting excellence and groom players to compete and excel at national and international platforms.

Bank remains committed to supporting youth, sports and for that purpose helps employees who pursue excellence in diverse fields and continues to promote a culture of encouragement, empowerment, and recognition.

