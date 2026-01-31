Bazel International EGM Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue, Citing Board Confidence in Business Model and Capital Discipline

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 31: Bazel International Limited (BSE: BAZELINTER | 539946 | INE217E01014) has announced the successful conclusion of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at the Company's registered office. The members of the Company considered and approved all items of business set out in the Notice of the EGM with the requisite majority.

At the EGM, shareholders approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one fully paid-up equity share of INR 10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share held, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

The Company will take all necessary steps to complete the allotment and listing of the bonus equity shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, where the equity shares of the Company are presently listed, in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations. The bonus equity shares shall be issued in dematerialised form and credited to the demat accounts of the eligible shareholders in accordance with applicable norms. The Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares will be announced by the Company in due course.

As on September 30, 2025, an amount of approximately INR 47.08 crore stood to the credit of the Company's securities premium account and free reserves. Of this, up to INR 6.00 crore has been capitalised for the issuance of bonus shares, while continuing to retain sufficient reserves to support ongoing operations, future investments, and growth initiatives.

Commenting on the outcome of the EGM, Mr. Pankaj Dawar, the Managing Director of Bazel International Limited said, "This bonus issue reflects the Company's financial maturity and the Board's confidence in our balance sheet, business model, and long-term strategy. While rewarding shareholders, we remain focused on preserving financial flexibility to support operations, investments, and future growth."

The bonus issue is intended not merely as an increase in share capital, but as a reflection of the Board's confidence in the Company's business model, strategic direction, and future prospects, and as a means of sharing the benefits of the Company's progress with its members. The proposed bonus issue does not impair the Company's ability to meet its working capital or operational commitments, which remain structured, phased, and adequately funded without impacting reserves earmarked for capitalisation.

Bazel International Limited is a BSE-listed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) incorporated in 1982. In recent years, the company has undertaken a strategic expansion beyond financial activities through the acquisition of operating businesses with established manufacturing capabilities. Following its acquisition of Arur Footwear Limited (formerly SR Industries Limited) through the CIRP process, the Company is focused on operational consolidation, brand development, and long-term value creation.

Arur Footwear is currently developing its own consumer-facing footwear portfolio, including "Pacalop" a mass-market casual footwear brand positioned in the value and mid-value segments. The integration is part of Bazel International's broader strategy to build operating scale, improve asset utilisation, and create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and governance-led execution.

