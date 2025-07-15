Be10x Review: Aditya Kachave and Aditya Goenka's Mission to Transform AI Education in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: In an age where artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining industries and job markets, Be10x stands out as a pioneering ed-tech platform dedicated to equipping Indian professionals and youth with essential AI skills.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Aditya Kachave and Aditya Goenka, Be10x is more than just a learning platform, it's a movement to empower India's workforce, giving them a competitive edge over global peers.

This Be10x review explores how the brand is reshaping AI education, its innovative offerings, and its profound societal impact.

A Vision to Upskill India for the Global Stage

Aditya Kachave and Aditya Goenka launched Be10x with a clear mission: to bridge the gap between traditional education and the practical skills demanded by today's AI-driven world. Their goal is ambitious yet grounded--to upskill Indian professionals and students not only to meet international standards but also to surpass them.

"We want Indian talent to lead the AI revolution," says Goenka. "By mastering AI skills, our learners gain a serious advantage over their peers, positioning India as a global powerhouse in technology."

This vision stems from their own experiences as students and professionals, where they noticed a disconnect between academic learning and real-world needs. Be10x addresses this by focusing on accessible, hands-on AI education that empowers learners to excel in a rapidly evolving job market.

Innovative Learning for Real-World Impact

Be10x sets itself apart with a dynamic and practical approach to education. Unlike conventional platforms that lean on theoretical lectures, Be10x mastery course blends live, interactive sessions with on-demand video lessons. This hybrid model enables learners to engage with instructors in real-time while retaining the flexibility to revisit material at their own pace.

The platform's flagship offering, the Be10x AI Tools Workshop, teaches participants how to leverage AI technologies like Prompt Engineering and ChatGPT. From automating repetitive tasks to enhancing productivity, the curriculum emphasizes real-world applications. Weekly doubt-solving sessions further enhance the experience, providing personalized support to ensure no learner is left behind.

A standout innovation is Be10x's use of AI-generated content to enrich its courses. By integrating cutting-edge tools, the platform demonstrates how AI can streamline workflows and spark creativity, skills that learners can immediately apply in their careers. "We don't just teach AI; we show how it can transform your work," explains Kachave.

Empowering Indian Youth and Professionals

Be10x is committed to preparing India's youth and workforce for the future. With AI poised to disrupt millions of jobs globally, the platform offers a lifeline, equipping learners with skills to stay ahead of the curve. Whether it's a student aiming to break into tech or a professional seeking to future-proof their career, Be10x courses deliver tangible value.

"Our students don't just learn, they thrive," says Goenka. Alumni have reported career boosts, from promotions to launching AI-driven ventures. By fostering a generation of AI-literate individuals, the Be10x workshop is helping India claim its place as a leader in the global tech landscape.

Founders' Dedication to Continuous Improvement

What truly drives Be10x is the founders' relentless commitment to excellence. Kachave and Goenka view themselves as lifelong learners, a mindset they instill in their students. They continuously refine the curriculum, incorporating the latest AI advancements to keep the content relevant and impactful.

"We're obsessed with making the course better," Kachave admits. "Feedback from our learners is invaluable, it shapes everything we do." This dedication extends to offering lifetime access to course materials, ensuring participants can stay updated as AI evolves.

Their passion for education isn't new. Both founders have been teaching since their college days, and that experience informs Be10x's student-centric approach. From interactive workshops to responsive support, their focus is on creating a learning environment where everyone succeeds.

Voices of Impact: Student Testimonials

The true measure of Be10x's success lies in its learners' stories. Here's what some participants have said:

-Priya Sharma, Working Professional: "The practical tools I learned saved me hours at work. The Be10x workshop gave me skills I could use instantly."

-Rahul Bose, Student: "The live sessions were a game-changer. I understood complex concepts and even started a side project using AI."

-Anita Shukla, Entrepreneur: "This workshop was worth every penny. It's not just education, it's empowerment."

With an average rating of 4.92/5 from over 24,563 participants, Be10x has earned its reputation as a transformative force in ed-tech.

A Legacy of Societal Good

Beyond individual success, Be10x is contributing to society by democratizing AI education. By making high-quality learning accessible and affordable, the platform is leveling the playing field for Indian youth and professionals. Its impact--over 50,000 upskilled learners and counting, signals a brighter, tech-savvy future for India.

As Kachave puts it, "AI isn't just a skill, it's an opportunity. We're here to ensure every Indian can seize it." Through innovation, dedication, and a focus on real-world value, Be10x is not only educating individuals but also uplifting a nation.

Visit their website to start your AI journey today!

Company: Be10x

Website: https://be10x.in/

Email ID: hello@be10x.in

Contact No.: +91-9147330989

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)