BEL and SASMOS Sign Strategic MoU to Strengthen Defence Indigenization

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and SASMOS today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advanced defence technologies. The MoU was exchanged by Shri Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of BEL, and Shri H.G. Chandrashekar, Chairman & Managing Director of SASMOS, in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Secretary Defence Production Shri Sanjeev Kumar, IAS.

This strategic partnership is aligned with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and focuses on co-development and co-indigenization in key technology domains, including, Fibre Optics & Photonics, Tank Electronics, Naval Systems & Airborne Platforms. The collaboration aims to enhance India's aerospace and defence capabilities while expanding the global export potential of Make in India products and systems.

Through this cooperation, BEL & SASMOS are committed to accelerating innovation, co-developing advanced technologies, and contributing meaningfully to India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

About SASMOS

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, SASMOS is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, and transportation sectors. With capabilities spanning EWIS design, system integration, and precision manufacturing, SASMOS serves major global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer partnership.

