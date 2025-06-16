Belong, Grow, Succeed: How Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce Nurtures Dreams Into Reality

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: As students and parents weigh their higher education choices, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), Pune, stands out as a beacon of academic excellence, global exposure, and holistic student development. Established in 1983, SCAC has built a rich legacy as part of the prestigious Symbiosis family and continues to offer a truly life-changing experience to students from across India and the world.

A Tradition of Excellence

SCAC's commitment to quality education is reflected in its many accolades. The college has been reaccredited with an A+ grade and a 3.51 CGPA by NAAC and has been awarded 'College with Potential for Excellence' status by the UGC. As an empowered autonomous college under Savitribai Phule Pune University, SCAC has the freedom to innovate and regularly updates its curriculum to match global standards. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, starting from the academic year 2023-24, further strengthens the college's forward-looking approach.

A Vibrant, Multicultural Campus Life

At SCAC, students become part of a diverse and inclusive community that truly lives the Symbiosis motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the world is one family. With students from over 25 countries and all states of India, the campus is a melting pot of cultures, perspectives, and ideas. A vibrant student life awaits, with numerous festivals, clubs, and events, including Symbiz (Entrepreneurship Summit), Symphoria (Literary Fest), SynchronisMUN (Model United Nations), and Indradhanu (Arts & Crafts Festival).

The college provides state-of-the-art infrastructure, including ICT-enabled classrooms, a virtual library, a Wi-Fi campus, a gymnasium, a medical centre, food court and comfortable hostel facilities. Various student-centric centres, like the Centre for Skill Development, the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Centre for Liberal Arts, help students discover and nurture their unique strengths, interests and critical thinking abilities.

Blending Academic Rigour with Industry Readiness

SCAC offers a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Arts and Commerce, with specialisations tailored to industry needs. Unique programmes such as B.Com with Accounting and Finance (ACCA, UK), B.Com with Management Accounting (CMA, USA), and B.Com Business Analytics (IoA, UK) give students global credentials alongside their degrees. At the postgraduate level, the M.Com. programme builds on this global outlook with specialisations in Business Technology and Management, Finance, and a contemporary elective in Fintech which is designed to prepare students for emerging opportunities. The curriculum is interdisciplinary and practical, featuring workshops, live projects, research opportunities, seminars, and exposure to real-world scenarios.

SCAC's Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Master of Arts (MA) programmes offer specialisations in English, Economics, and Psychology, blending traditional academic rigour with hands-on experiences like field visits, lab sessions, research, and vibrant student clubs. These programmes nurture creative, analytical, and compassionate thinkers ready to excel in diverse professional fields

The college's holistic approach is evident in its encouragement of students to participate in co-curricular activities, sports, and social initiatives such as the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Symbiosis Social Initiatives Programme (SSIP). These experiences build leadership, empathy, teamwork, and critical thinking skills, preparing students to become well-rounded professionals and responsible citizens.

Empowering Careers and Global Exposure

A major highlight of SCAC is its robust placement cell, which works tirelessly to provide students with ample internship and job opportunities. In the academic year 2024-25, more than 200 students secured placements with over 27 leading companies, including the Big Four (Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG), Goldman Sachs, Barclays, HDFC Bank, and many others. The highest package reached Rs. 24.3 lakh, and students received roles across diverse domains such as finance, consulting, analytics, and more.

SCAC's international collaborations further set it apart, enabling students to participate in exchange programmes and gain global exposure, an essential asset in today's interconnected world.

A Life-Changing Student Experience

SCAC is more than just a college; it is a transformative journey. Students leave not only with academic credentials but also with the confidence, skills, and values needed to excel in a dynamic world. The blend of tradition, innovation, and global values makes SCAC a top choice for those seeking a truly life-changing student experience.

For admissions and more information, visit: www.symbiosiscollege.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)