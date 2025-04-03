Bengaluru's favourite property search app disrupts the real estate market

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3: The real estate market is experiencing a significant shift with the launch of the Homepage app, an innovative platform that offers brokerage-free property search along with a range of essential services. Within just 20 days of its launch in Bengaluru, the app has already listed an impressive 5,000 properties. As Homepage rapidly expands its operations to major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, it is set to revolutionize the way people search for properties and manage their real estate needs.

What distinguishes Homepage is its user-friendly interface and advanced search features, designed to streamline the property search process and eliminate brokerage fees. In addition to property search, the app provides services such as plumbing, electrical work, painting, and legal paperwork related to property registration. This comprehensive approach ensures that users can manage all aspects of their property needs in one convenient place.

The app's success reflects Ankith Reddy's vision and commitment to transforming the real estate industry. Ankith Reddy, the founder and CEO of Homepage, has a notable entrepreneurial track record, demonstrating his capacity for innovation and leadership. With ambitious plans to expand internationally, Homepage aims to make a significant impact on the global real estate market. The app's rapid growth has caused established players like NoBroker, MagicBricks, Housing. com, and 99acres to reconsider their strategies.

Homepage's brokerage-free model and additional services are gaining traction among users, making it easier for them to find their dream properties and handle related tasks without the burden of extra fees. As the app continues to grow and gain popularity, it is expected to become a major player in the real estate market, offering a fresh and user-centric approach to property search and management.

