Best-selling author Aparna Piramal Raje and Himalayan Writing Retreat launch new fellowship

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12: Best-selling author Aparna Piramal Raje and Himalayan Writing Retreat launch fellowship to encourage and support 'lived experiences' and other Indian non-fiction. The Himalayan Writing Retreat (HWR) announces the launch of the 'HWR Khozem Merchant Non-Fiction Fellowship'. This prestigious initiative stands out in how it will help Indian writers. The Fellowship includes world-class mentorship, a tranquil and stimulating residency, financial support and the possibility of being published by Penguin, one of the leading publishing houses in the country. Amid the serenity of the Himalayas, an exceptional opportunity for aspiring authors to refine their craft, with a possible pathway to publication with Penguin.

The Fellowship has been endowed by Aparna Piramal Raje, the author of India's best-selling memoir on mental health, Chemical Khichdi. The fellowship is named after Khozem Merchant, a mentor to many who have struggled to turn ideas into sparkling prose, chapters and storytelling.

"This fellowship is a tribute to Khozem's impact on my writing journey," says Aparna, "and is a step towards empowering new voices in the field of non-fiction."

"This touching and generous gesture is India at its best and I'm confident it will give way to the best of Indian non-fiction," said Khozem.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) is the Publishing Partner of this fellowship. PRH will be involved in the selection of the fellows and will have first access to review the written work and the opportunity to offer publishing deals to some or all of the selected fellows. "We, at Penguin Random House India, are constantly in search of fresh new voices and writing talent, and we are proud to come on board this transformative fellowship, nurturing authentic voices and discovering impactful non-fiction. We're excited to champion courageous and thought-provoking writing that has the potential to shape India's literary landscape," said Milee Ashwarya, Publisher-Adult Publishing, Penguin Random House India.

HWR is a retreat in every sense: nature, birdsong, and the view of snow-capped mountains are a muse to many. Ideas, stories and creators thrive here. HWR hosts many events, courses and residencies and esteemed experts like film director Shekhar Kapoor and authors Annie Zaidi and Gurcharan Das teach there.

"We want to give writers who have unique ideas or stories the guidance and space to bring them to completion," says Chetan Mahajan, co-founder of the Himalayan Writing Retreat. With this fellowship HWR hopes to incubate great books by writers from diverse backgrounds and ethnicity.

The patrons are especially keen to host writers who want to convert their lived experiences into well-written books. In that sense this Fellowship is a reward for courage, "which we want to institutionalize," says Aparna. "We're offering this Fellowship because courage needs an ally," adds Chetan.

The fellowship offers:

Exclusive Training: Fellows will participate in a 3-day masterclass with celebrated author Jerry Pinto in May 2025.

Residency in the Himalayas: A 21-day immersive residency will allow writers to focus on their craft, without distraction, in the serene Himalayan environment from July 13 to August 3, 2025.

Financial Support: Each Fellow will receive INR 50,000 upon completion of the residency, along with an INR 20,000 travel stipend.

Collaborative Environment: During the residency, Fellows work together as a cohort which will include a French writer-in-residence under the Villa Swagatam Indo-French cultural exchange program.

Application Details

The Fellowship is open to Indian citizens and residents aged 25 and above, working on long-form non-fiction narratives. One can apply now. Applications close on February 10, 2025.

In 2025, three Fellows will be selected based on the quality of their work and their commitment to the program. This selection will be made by the HWR team along with editors from Penguin Random House.

The Fellowship will culminate on April 30, 2026, when Fellows are expected to submit their completed manuscript to Penguin Random House.

For more information, visit https://www.himalayanwritingretreat.com/khozem-merchant-non-fiction-fellowship/ or contact us at info@himalayanwritingretreat.com.

About the Himalayan Writing Retreat

Nestled 6,500 feet above sea level, the Himalayan Writing Retreat is a haven for creative souls, especially writers seeking inspiration and solitude. With a proven track record of nurturing creative talent, HWR offers workshops, residencies, and resources for writers and creators.

HWR's various events and initiatives include:

* Upcoming workshops and courses

* The Himalayan Emerging Writers Residency

* The HWR Writers' Book Club

* The HWR First Draft Club

About Aparna Piramal Raje

Aparna Piramal Raje, a writer, public speaker and author of Chemical Khichdi: How I Hacked My Mental Health and Working Out of the Box: 40 Stories of Leading CEOs.

About Khozem Merchant

Khozem Merchant was for two decades a journalist with Financial Times; he remains a guiding force for many young aspiring authors and journalists. His legacy includes fostering talent and shaping impactful narratives. His mentorship deeply influenced Aparna Piramal Raje, inspiring the Fellowship named in his honor.

About Penguin Random House India

Penguin Random House India publishes over 250 new titles every year and has an active backlist of over 3000 titles. With a strong fiction and non-fiction list, it publishes across every segment including biography, travel, business, politics, history, religion and philosophy, lifestyle, cookery, health and fitness, sports and leisure, visual books, and children's books. The children's titles are published under the Puffin imprint.

Penguin Random House India's illustrious list includes Booker Prize-winning novels and winners of virtually every major literary prize, including the Nobel Prize, the Magsaysay Award, the Jnanpith Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Commonwealth Writers' Prize. Several of PRHI's authors are also recipients of the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan, India's highest civilian honours.

Penguin Random House India is also the exclusive distribution partner for several leading local and international publishing houses in India and the sub-continent.

