Best-Selling Author Shobhaa De Invests in Avas Living, Alibaug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Renowned novelist Shobhaa De is in the news with her latest purchase--a new home in Alibaug. Joining a prestigious list of celebrities who have chosen Alibaug as their preferred getaway. Known for her literary prowess and cultural influence, Shobhaa De's decision to invest in a property at Avas Living underscores the town's allure as a haven for those seeking both tranquillity and luxury.

Located just a short ferry ride away from Mumbai, Alibaug has increasingly become a hotspot for celebrities and affluent individuals looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Its serene beaches, lush landscapes, and laid-back atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Avas Living, a gated community celebrated for crafting homes of celebrities, sports luminaries, bankers, and other notable figures have been known for its expertise in creating holistic living spaces. Crafting a home tailored to De's preferences that emphasises on modern elegance and comfort, it blends seamlessly into Alibaug's natural beauty while offering access to the exclusive amenities of the Avas Wellness Center and Spa.

"My husband was one of the original 'Alibaughers' when he built our farmhouse at Chondi over 45 years ago. There was nothing around when he started building our personal home. Today, the area has seen so much amazing growth! Our family spends so much time in Alibaug that it only makes sense to create more space. It's the ultimate indulgence--making room for all the grandchildren and the growing family. Avas Living has made it incredibly convenient to acquire a gorgeous villa with an international-level Wellness Center practically in my backyard. Top-class 24/7 security adds to my comfort, and having all the maintenance looked after takes away the headache of running an additional home. The villa itself meets high aesthetic standards, with a beautifully landscaped garden that transports me to a tropical paradise. Combine all these elements with a strong commitment to sustainable living and wellness, like-minded neighbours (HELLO! Virat), a vibrant community life, and the circle of charm is complete. I couldn't be happier with my decision," shares De.

As Shobhaa De is set to join the community of wellness, her presence further enhances Alibaug's allure as a sought-after destination for those seeking coastal charm and refined living. Her new home promises to be a sanctuary that reflects both her literary sensibilities and her appreciation for the finer things in life.

