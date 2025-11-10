BeTogether Sends Top Investment and Transaction Advisors to London for Global Exposure and Learning

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], Novembe 10: BeTogether, from the House of Omaxe, has launched an inspiring initiative by organizing a special London tour for its Investment and Transaction Advisors (ITAs). The purpose of this visit is to give participants an opportunity to connect with global development practices and modern urban infrastructure.

The brand believes that inspiration does not arise only from offices or project sites; it also comes from the places that have shaped the world's progress. Guided by this belief, the London tour will allow participants to explore the city's urban design, transport management systems, and lifestyle experiences. The itinerary includes visits to modern transport hubs like Heathrow and iconic commercial avenues such as Oxford Street, exemplifying how planned infrastructure and community-oriented design form the foundation of a city's growth and livability.

BeTogether is also developing six world-class bus ports across Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with UPSRTC under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These upcoming developments are envisioned not merely as travel hubs but as new urban landmarks that blend passenger comfort, modern connectivity, and commercial vibrancy, empowering both local economies and everyday lives. Each bus port is being designed with sustainable architecture, advanced amenities, and inclusive public spaces, ensuring they become centres of progress as much as mobility.

On this occasion, Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Limited and Founder of BeTogether, said, "This journey is an experience -- to see, to understand, and to reflect. Cities like London teach us how thoughtful planning and human-centric design can bring communities to life. BeTogether is moving forward with this same philosophy, where development is not just about buildings, but about people."

"Our partnership with UPSRTC to build bus ports across Uttar Pradesh represents our commitment to combining convenience, aesthetics, and sustainability. We believe these projects will redefine urban mobility and play a transformative role in strengthening the state's economic and social landscape in the years to come", he added.

This initiative reflects BeTogether's vision from the House of Omaxe, where experience, inspiration, and collaboration are equally valued. The brand believes that construction is not merely about physical structures, but about a vision that connects cities, creates opportunities, and brings people together.

